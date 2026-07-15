A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district and his female colleague have been suspended after a hidden camera allegedly recorded them in a compromising situation inside their school. The camera was reportedly installed by the teacher's wife after growing suspicious of his repeated visits to school on holidays.

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district has been suspended after his wife allegedly uncovered his affair with a female colleague using a hidden camera installed inside their school. According to reports, the husband, a resident of Umripur, worked at the same school as the woman teacher from Manikothi. His wife became suspicious after he regularly claimed he had to visit the school on Sundays and holidays for extra classes or official work. Whenever she questioned him about these visits, he reportedly dismissed her concerns and became angry.

The incident is reported from the primary school in Bazhedi village under Saurikh block. The male teacher has been identified as Avdhesh Pal, a resident of Umripurwa village in Haseran. He married Ranjana Pal, a Gram Panchayat Officer from Bidhuna in Auraiya district, in 2020.

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Staff members reportedly alerted the wife

The wife's doubts reportedly grew stronger after some members of the school staff hinted that her husband was involved in an affair with a fellow teacher.

When she confronted him again, he allegedly denied the allegations. Without any evidence, she was unable to prove her suspicions and decided to find out the truth herself.

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Hidden camera installed inside the school

According to reports, the woman searched online to learn about hidden cameras and later bought one.

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With the alleged help of a staff member who had informed her about the affair, she reportedly entered the school without her husband's knowledge and installed hidden cameras in a classroom and the staff room.

A week later, she returned to collect the devices and review the footage.

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Footage allegedly showed the two teachers together

The videos allegedly showed the male teacher and his colleague in a compromising situation inside the classroom when no students were present.

The wife then reportedly submitted the footage to the school management and also filed a complaint. The video later reached the district education officer.

The incident sparked anger among parents, who reportedly gathered at the school after learning about the allegations.

Teacher's wife links video to ongoing dowry case

Ranjana alleged that although her family gave sufficient dowry at the time of the marriage, her husband continued to harass her. She said she filed a dowry harassment case against him in the Family Court in 2021, and the matter is still pending, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

According to her, she later came to know about her husband's alleged affair. She claims that she arranged for a hidden camera to be installed inside the classroom, where it allegedly recorded the teacher in a compromising situation.

According to reports, Ranjana later asked her husband to leave their home.

Woman teacher's husband also makes allegations

The husband of the woman teacher seen in the video has also levelled serious allegations against his wife.

He claimed that he worked hard to support her education and that she secured a government teaching job in 2021. According to him, after getting the job, she filed a dowry harassment case against him, which led to his arrest and imprisonment.

He further alleged that the couple have two children, but his wife does not allow him to meet them.

Both teachers suspended, inquiry ordered

Following the complaint, the school administration suspended both teachers. The allegations made by both sides have not been independently verified. The district education officer has ordered an inquiry into the incident to establish the facts. Authorities are examining the matter, while the earlier dowry-related cases mentioned by both families remain pending before the courts.

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