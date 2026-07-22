More than 50,000 iron and folic acid tablets meant for schoolchildren were allegedly found dumped in a government school toilet in Raichur's Lingasugur taluk. Health officials seized the tablets, issued a notice to the head teacher, and launched an inquiry.

Days after the discovery of nutritious milk powder stored in a cowshed sparked outrage in Raichur district, another incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of the education and health departments. More than 50,000 iron and folic acid tablets meant for distribution to schoolchildren were allegedly found dumped in a toilet at a government school in Lingasugur taluk. The incident has triggered public outrage and prompted an official inquiry.

Tablets Found Dumped in School Toilet

The incident came to light at a government school in Gurugunta village of Lingasugur taluk, where iron and folic acid tablets meant for distribution to students under the Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) programme were allegedly dumped in a toilet instead of being distributed to the children.

Health Officials Seize the Tablets

After receiving information about the incident, Taluk Health Officer Dr Amaresh Makapura visited the school and seized the tablets.

During the inspection, officials found both pink and blue WIFS tablets. The batch number was identified as IFO 039, while the packaging bore the markings 2015 A.15 and 2017 S.17. The tablets have since been shifted to the Gurugunta Primary Health Centre for safe custody until further orders.

Teacher Faces Dereliction of Duty Allegation

Officials have termed the incident a serious case of dereliction of duty, as the tablets were allegedly discarded instead of being distributed to eligible schoolchildren.

Following the discovery, medical officers from the Gurugunta Primary Health Centre issued a notice to the head teacher on July 13, seeking an explanation for the failure to distribute the tablets to students. Further action is expected based on the findings of the inquiry.