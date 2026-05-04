Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Kalbaishakhi Storm Coming to South Bengal, Heavy Rain Alert
Just as the vote counting heats up, the Met Office has predicted a big weather shift for West Bengal. They are saying Kalbaisakhi storms and heavy rain will hit Kolkata, many South Bengal districts, and parts of North Bengal from Monday afternoon.
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Kolkata Latest Weather Update
As the political heat of vote counting continues across Bengal, the weather is all set for a dramatic shift. The Met office has predicted that a Kalbaisakhi storm, along with intense rain, will sweep across the state starting Monday afternoon. Let's see what the evening holds.
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Kolkata Latest Weather Update
The Met office has warned that two districts in South Bengal and three in North Bengal could see heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the Alipur Met office, a series of cyclonic circulations and a trough line are causing these storms and rains, expected on Monday afternoon.
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Kolkata Latest Weather Update
All districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, will experience storms with wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h. The authorities have issued an orange alert for all these districts. Hooghly and North 24 Parganas have a special alert for heavy rainfall, which will start from the evening.
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Kolkata Latest Weather Update
The rain isn't stopping on Monday. There's a chance of rain on Tuesday as well, with wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. The weather bulletin also mentioned that districts like East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura will face storms with speeds of 50 to 60 km/h.
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Kolkata Latest Weather Update
It's not just the south; North Bengal is also going to get rain from this afternoon. Places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive showers. Looks like many districts across West Bengal are in for a wet day today.
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