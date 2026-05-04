Kolkata Police on Monday banned all victory processions and public celebrations in the city for May 4 as vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections progressed. The order aims to maintain peace and prevent disruptions during the process.

Kolkata Police on Monday imposed a ban on victory processions, rallies, and public celebrations across the city as counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections continued. The police issued a notification stating that no political party or group will be allowed to hold any form of public celebration on May 4, as authorities seek to maintain order and prevent any disruption during the counting process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The restriction comes amid high political stakes and tight security arrangements across Kolkata, with officials stressing the need to ensure peace and normalcy through the day. The order aims to prevent any potential disruption in the city during the counting process, which is expected to continue throughout the day. The Kolkata Police emphasised the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment during this critical time.

Conditions for Future Processions

According to the order, victory processions may be held on May 5 or later, but only after obtaining prior permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the relevant Police Station. The police clarified that all such permitted processions must strictly adhere to the prevailing rules, regulations, and guidelines. Additionally, the conditions imposed in the granted permission must be fully followed to ensure the smooth conduct of any celebrations.

The notification also states that if there is any violation of the given rules and regulations, the authorities will take appropriate legal action as per the provisions of law. Therefore, Officer-in-Charge of all Police Stations have been asked to stay vigilant to see that the notification is duly complied with.

West Bengal Election: Early Leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 173 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was ahead in 85 constituencies. Smaller parties, including BGPM, AJUP, and CPI(M), were leading in one seat each. The counting process is still underway, with final results yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission.

Record Voter Turnout and 2021 Results

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase-I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)