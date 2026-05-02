Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore weather office has some news for you. They are forecasting another Kalbaishakhi for Kolkata and South Bengal on Saturday. Expect gusty winds blowing at 50-60 kmph, and maybe even some hailstorms
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Kolkata Weather Update
The weather has changed completely since Wednesday, with rain starting in South Bengal. That evening, Kolkata and its suburbs experienced a Kalbaishakhi. Now, another one is forecast for Saturday. Here's the full update on which districts will get drenched.
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South Bengal
The Alipore weather office reports that light to moderate rain may hit all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Saturday. The sky will be cloudy from the morning with strong winds. While the morning might start clear, the weather will change as the day goes on.
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Hailstorm
There's a chance of scattered hailstorms today. The weather office has predicted rain for North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and East and West Bardhaman districts. Other districts can expect light showers.
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Strong Winds
According to the weather bulletin, the rain will start this afternoon. Strong winds will blow at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius.
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Heavy Rain
It's not just South Bengal. The districts of North Bengal could also see heavy rain today. In fact, several places there have already been dealing with stormy weather for the past few days.
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North Bengal
The rainfall in North Bengal is expected to increase from tomorrow. The situation could get so serious that there's a risk of landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Heavy rain is also likely in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. This spell is expected to continue until Thursday, May 7.
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