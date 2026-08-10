8th Pay Commission Update: August 10 Union Meeting and Latest Fitment Factor Status
8th Pay Commission has been set up for central govt employees and pensioners. Right now, discussions are on with employee unions about their demands and suggestions.
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Discussions on demands and suggestions
Important activities related to the 8th Pay Commission for central employees and pensioners have picked up pace. The Commission is currently meeting in New Delhi to discuss the demands and suggestions from employee unions and other stakeholders.
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Demands regarding salary, allowances, and pension
A meeting was held on August 7, and the next one is scheduled for August 10, 2026. In these meetings, employee unions are raising issues about salary revision, allowances, pension, retirement benefits, and service conditions. For more on the Pay Commission, click on this link.
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Focus on new basic pay
Employees are keenly watching for updates on the fitment factor and the new basic pay. However, the Commission has not announced any final fitment factor, minimum wage, or salary hike yet. Any information on social media should be treated as just a claim for now. For more details, click this link.
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When was the 8th Pay Commission formed?
The central government formed the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. The Commission has 18 months to submit its recommendations. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is its chairperson, with Professor Pulak Ghosh as a part-time member and Pankaj Jain as the member-secretary.
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The Commission will hold meetings as per the schedule
The consultation process isn't just limited to Delhi. The Commission will also hold meetings in other cities as per the schedule: Jaipur on August 31 and September 1; Chennai on September 7 and 8; Puducherry on September 9; and Chandigarh from September 16 to 18. Discussions with employee unions will take place on September 18.
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When will employees get the increased salary?
The 8th Pay Commission process is currently in the consultation and data collection stage. After the Commission submits its report, the central government will review the recommendations and make a final decision.
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Implementation of the new pay structure
As of now, no official date has been announced for implementing the new pay structure. If the government decides to apply the revised salary from an earlier date, eligible employees and pensioners might receive arrears. However, the date and terms of any arrears payment will depend on the government's final call.
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Most important issues for employees
The 8th Pay Commission will mainly focus on key areas like the fitment factor and new basic pay, revision of various allowances including Dearness Allowance, pension and retirement benefits, minimum and maximum pay levels, and other changes to service conditions.
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