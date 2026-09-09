PM Modi highlighted the benefits of three railway multitracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore approved by the Cabinet. The projects aim to improve connectivity, promote tourism, and lower logistics costs across five states, adding 656 km to the network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the benefits of the Cabinet's approval of three railway multitracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore, saying the projects will improve connectivity, promote tourism and lower logistics costs across five states.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the projects will add to the railway network and improve connectivity across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. The Cabinet decision pertaining to 3 multitracking projects worth over Rs. 10,500 crore will: Add additional railway network and improve connectivity across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Encourage tourism, especially heritage and wildlife… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2026 "The Cabinet decision pertaining to three multitracking projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore will add additional railway network and improve connectivity across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Encourage tourism, especially heritage and wildlife-related tourism. Lower logistics costs," PM Modi said.

Cabinet Approves Projects

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved three railway multitracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore across five states, which will add about 656 km to the Indian Railways network and increase freight-handling capacity. The projects, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Cabinet briefing, cover parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and are planned to be completed by 2029-30.

Project Details

According to a CCEA release, the approved projects include the Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) fourth line, Katni-Pendra Road fourth line and Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road third line.

Impact on Mobility and Connectivity

“The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways,” the release said.

It added, “These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.”

The projects will cover 14 districts across the five states and are expected to improve rail connectivity for around 4,790 villages with a combined population of about 56 lakh.

Boost to Freight Capacity

A key focus of the projects will be to increase capacity on routes used for moving bulk commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel.

"The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 27 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum),” the CCEA said. (ANI)