Police claim the alleged conspiracy began on May 31, when Siya first thought of killing Ketan after visiting Lohagad Fort with him. Ketan, who enjoyed trekking, had often taken her there.

Investigators said Siya again insisted on visiting the fort in early June, but Ketan refused. Police also allege she hid his passport before their planned trip to Bali so that the international holiday would not go ahead.

On June 14, police claim Siya made the first attempt to kill Ketan by pushing him near a cliff at Lohagad Fort. He reportedly survived after grabbing onto a tree. When questioned, she allegedly told him she had pushed him to save him from a snake. Ketan later informed his family that Siya had saved his life.

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Police allege the second attempt came on June 18. Ketan had planned to celebrate Siya's birthday with a luxury stay in Mahabaleshwar the following day. Before that trip, Siya allegedly convinced him to visit Lohagad Fort for a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Investigators claim Chetan secretly followed them to the fort. While Ketan was looking towards the hills, the two accused allegedly pushed him from behind into the deep gorge, leading to his death.