Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar dismisses NDA's allegations on the Special Intensive Revision process, stating the govt won't interfere. He said the Opposition is worried by the awareness drive and challenged their record on illegal migrants.

Rebuffing allegations made by NDA leaders regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday asserted that the government will not interfere in the procedure and claimed that the Opposition is "worried" by the large-scale awareness being created by the administration.

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Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru regarding the NDA's complaint to the Election Commission (EC), Shivakumar said the Opposition's despondency stems from the government's efforts to empower the poor and minorities. "The government will not interfere in the SIR process. The Opposition is worried because the government is creating awareness about the process on such a large scale. Around 45 million (4.5 crore) people have obtained caste and income certificates. They have been given the facility to download these certificates online. The Opposition only wants poor people and minorities to face difficulties," Shivakumar said.

Challenge to Opposition on Illegal Immigration

Responding to the Opposition's rhetoric regarding illegal immigration, the Chief Minister challenged their past performance. "Tell us where the Bangladeshi migrants are. If they are there, why didn't your government take action when it was in power? Let them criticise as much as they want. Criticism fades away, but good work remains," he stated.

Karnataka's Welfare Schemes a National Model

Shivakumar also highlighted the success of the state's welfare initiatives, stating that the 'Five Guarantees' launched by the Karnataka government are now being emulated at the national level. "We have delivered five guarantee schemes. We introduced these guarantees to provide financial assistance to the people. The decisions we implemented are now being adopted by the Central Government as well. Karnataka has become a model for others," the Chief Minister added.

Upholding Democratic Rights

Stressing the importance of the SIR process in safeguarding democratic rights, he said, "We are ensuring that everyone gets the right to vote. The Opposition should appreciate the work we have done. I have also instructed our party workers to remain alert. The Opposition only speaks to criticise."

Opposition's Allegations

His remarks come after the opposition raised serious concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Karnataka, saying that the instructions of the apex poll body are not being followed properly by the officers on the ground. They alleged that Congress leaders are "pressuring" Booth Level Officers (BLO) to enrol ineligible individuals into the electoral rolls to increase the party's vote share. (ANI)