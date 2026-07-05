A video showing a heated argument between a group of transgender persons and a family at Old Delhi Railway Station has gone viral, prompting railway authorities to take note of the incident.

They shouldn't be allowed in atleast places like railway stations, bus stands without a valid ticket and reason.



As a female, usually they spare us but I have seen how they have bothered my brothers and male friends/students.

Some even hold their groin if the students don't pay. — Sarita B (@Saritakbm) July 4, 2026

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According to officials, the altercation took place at around 11.30 pm on June 30 on Platform 16. Both groups were waiting to board the Brahmaputra Mail with general class tickets when a dispute reportedly broke out over seats.