- Home
- India
- Transgenders Clash With Family Over Train Seats at Old Delhi Railway Station, Video Goes Viral
Transgenders Clash With Family Over Train Seats at Old Delhi Railway Station, Video Goes Viral
A dispute over seats in a general coach at Old Delhi Railway Station between a family and a group of transgender persons has gone viral on social media. RPF personnel intervened and calmed the situation before both sides boarded the train.
Argument Over Seat Leads to Transgenders Heated Argument
A video showing a heated argument between a group of transgender persons and a family at Old Delhi Railway Station has gone viral, prompting railway authorities to take note of the incident.
They shouldn't be allowed in atleast places like railway stations, bus stands without a valid ticket and reason.
As a female, usually they spare us but I have seen how they have bothered my brothers and male friends/students.
Some even hold their groin if the students don't pay.
— Sarita B (@Saritakbm) July 4, 2026
Maharashtra Court Clears Man of Rape Charges, Cites Woman's Continued Relationship
According to officials, the altercation took place at around 11.30 pm on June 30 on Platform 16. Both groups were waiting to board the Brahmaputra Mail with general class tickets when a dispute reportedly broke out over seats.
RPF Personnel Intervened
Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables Vicky and Chandrakant, who were on patrol duty, reached the spot after noticing the commotion. They dispersed the crowd and calmed both sides before the situation could escalate further.
टिकट चेक करो , नहीं है तो जेल में डालो ? Why is it so difficult ? We have GRP RPF . This is a menace that needs to be curbed @AshwiniVaishnaw@RailMinIndia
— Shashank Shekhar (@leanshashank) July 4, 2026
For years, organized groups of hijras have openly harassed, extorted and assaulted people in trains, buses and on roads. This cannot continue. Equal rights must mean equal accountability. Enforce the law without fear or favour. @HMOIndia@MLJ_GoI
— StormyChange (@stormychange1) July 3, 2026
500 Job Applications, No Offer: Rapido Rider's Story Leaves Internet Heartbroken
Officials said the family was advised to file a formal complaint but declined to do so, according to a report by the Times of India. Instead, they boarded the train from another coach.
No Complaint Filed
As the argument intensified, several passengers joined RPF personnel in trying to calm both sides. The officials formed a protective circle around the couple and their daughter to prevent the situation from escalating further. After a few tense moments, the situation was brought under control and fellow passengers helped the family board the coach safely before the train departed.
No PCR call was made, and no official complaint was registered in connection with the incident.
Surat Balcony Horror: CCTV Captures Mother and Daughter's First-Floor Fall, Both Survive
Video Triggers Online Debate
After the video surfaced on social media, many users questioned the level of security at railway stations and demanded stricter enforcement of rules inside trains.
5 transgenders brutally attacked a man at Delhi Station; his wife & daughter assaulted while trying to rescue him.#भारत_ऐसेबनेगा_सोने_की_चिड़िया#Trending viral post#कॉमेडी एक्टिंग#फनी वीडियो #Express Emotion#WhatsApp प्रोफाइल Dp pic.twitter.com/DeeGG1Qkir
— Arjun Tyagi (@ATyagi40900) July 5, 2026
Some users asked what action had been taken by railway authorities, while others questioned why the dispute was allowed to continue despite the presence of security personnel.
Several social media posts also called for stricter ticket checks and equal enforcement of the law against anyone involved in disruptive behaviour. These comments reflect individual opinions shared online and not the official position of the authorities.
Railway officials have acknowledged the incident, but since no formal complaint was filed, no criminal case has been registered so far.
Viral Video: Kerala Minister PK Kunhalikutty Spells 'Kerala' as 'Kaaralam', Gets Trolled
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.