A viral video from Karnataka's Kalaburagi district shows a KKRTC bus being driven at night after its headlights failed, with the conductor using a mobile phone torch to light the road. The incident has sparked public outrage over passenger safety and raised questions about bus maintenance.

A viral video from Karnataka's Kalaburagi district has sparked widespread concern after allegedly showing a government bus being driven at night without working headlights. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver reportedly continued the journey while the conductor used a mobile phone torch to light the road ahead. The incident is said to have involved a KKRTC bus bearing registration number KA-28 F-1985, which was travelling on the Kalaburagi-Chincholi route.

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Conductor Uses Phone Torch After Headlights Fail

According to reports, the bus's headlights stopped working during the journey. Rather than arranging another vehicle or halting the service, the crew allegedly continued driving.

The viral video appears to show the conductor holding a mobile phone with its flashlight switched on near the front window while the driver carefully navigates the dark road. The unusual scene has left many social media users questioning how a passenger bus was allowed to continue in such unsafe conditions.

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Video Sparks Public Anger

The footage quickly spread online, with many users expressing disbelief and criticising the condition of public transport.

Some sarcastically described the mobile phone torch as the government's "new headlight technology", while others questioned whether the bus had undergone proper safety checks before being allowed on the road.

Several people also demanded answers on who issued the vehicle's fitness certificate and why such an obvious safety problem was not addressed before the bus began its journey.

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Maintenance Questions Return

The incident has also renewed discussion about the financial condition of Karnataka's state-run transport corporations.

Reports have claimed that the government is yet to clear around Rs 4,573 crore in reimbursements under the Shakti scheme. Some social media users have suggested that financial pressures may be affecting the maintenance of older buses, although there is no official confirmation linking the alleged dues to this specific incident.

Investigation and Action Expected

Driving a passenger bus at night without functioning headlights poses a serious risk to passengers, pedestrians and other road users. Authorities are expected to examine the viral video and verify the circumstances surrounding the incident. If the allegations are found to be true, action may be taken against those responsible for allowing the bus to continue operating despite the apparent safety failure.

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