Delhi HC has increased compensation for the families of two NSIT students killed in a 2017 road accident, awarding over Rs 1.07 crore to Vinay Khurana's family and Rs 84.32 lakh to Prabhleen Kaur's family. The court cited their strong academic records and future career prospects.

The Delhi High Court has significantly increased the compensation awarded to the families of two engineering students who lost their lives in a road accident in 2017, observing that both had bright futures and promising careers ahead of them. The court awarded more than Rs 1.07 crore to the family of fourth-year student Vinay Khurana and over Rs 84.32 lakh to the family of third-year student Prabhleen Kaur. The enhanced compensation came after the families challenged the amount granted earlier by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accident That Claimed Two Young Lives

The accident took place in February 2017 when Vinay Khurana and Prabhleen Kaur, both students of Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology (NSIT), were travelling to Delhi in a car driven by a mutual friend. According to the case records, the vehicle was allegedly being driven at a very high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when it crashed into the divider. The impact of the collision proved fatal for both students.

Following the accident, the families approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, which awarded compensation in September 2020. However, both sides later moved the High Court, with the families seeking higher compensation and the insurance company seeking a reduction.

Court Rejects Driver's Explanation

Justice Anish Dayal, while delivering the judgment on July 1, noted that the First Information Report (FIR) and charge sheet clearly pointed towards negligent driving.

The court also observed that although the driver claimed he lost control because of sunlight reflecting into his eyes, neither he nor the owner of the vehicle appeared before the court to support or explain the claim.

Calling the explanation "implausible", the High Court held that the surrounding circumstances clearly established negligence.

Bright Academic Records Considered

A key factor in enhancing the compensation was the students' academic performance and future career prospects.

The court observed that both Vinay and Prabhleen had secured admission to a reputed engineering college after performing well in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). It also took note of Vinay's job offer from a government organisation and Prabhleen's paid internship with a pharmaceutical company.

The High Court said 2017, the year of the accident, should be treated as the starting point for assessing the income they were likely to earn in their professional careers.

Based on this assessment, Vinay Khurana's compensation was enhanced by Rs 23.85 lakh, taking the total award to Rs 1,07,71,800. Prabhleen Kaur's compensation was increased by Rs 45.82 lakh, raising the total to Rs 84,32,600.

Interest on Compensation

The court also considered the long delay in the case, noting that nearly nine years had passed since the accident and around six years since the tribunal's order.

It directed that the original compensation would continue to earn interest at 9 per cent per annum, while the enhanced compensation would carry 6.75 per cent annual interest.

The judgment underlines the importance of considering a young victim's educational achievements and career potential while determining fair compensation in fatal road accident cases.

(With agency inputs)