JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government over a KKRTC bus running with a mobile torch as a headlight. He alleged a lack of maintenance funds and failure by the state to issue the Letter of Award for 4,500 new e-buses.

JD(S) slams govt over 'administrative failure'

Janata Dal (Secular) State Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised the Congress government over the condition of Karnataka's public transport system, alleging that a KKRTC bus was forced to run at night with a mobile torch as a headlight due to a lack of maintenance funds. He also claimed that the state government had failed to issue the Letter of Award (LoA) for 4,500 electric buses allotted to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme.

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In a post on X, the JD(S) youth leader criticised the Congress government over the condition of the state's public transport system and alleged administrative failures in deploying new buses. "A shocking state of affairs in Karnataka! On one hand, a KKRTC bus runs blindly at night with just a mobile torch for a headlight due to zero maintenance funds. On the other hand, absolute administrative failure by the Congress govt in inducting new buses!" the post said.

The JD(S) leader further claimed that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's Ministry of Heavy Industries had allocated 4,500 electric buses to BMTC under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, but the state government had failed to act despite receiving confirmation in December 2025. "Union Minister Sri. @hd_kumaraswamy's Ministry of Heavy Industries allocated a massive 4,500 electric buses to @BMTC_BENGALURU under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme. Despite receiving confirmation way back in Dec 2025, the state @tdkarnataka has failed to even issue the Letter of Award (LoA), stalling the whole deployment!" the post read.

A shocking state of affairs in Karnataka! On one hand, a KKRTC bus runs blindly at night with just a mobile torch for a headlight due to zero maintenance funds. On the other hand, absolute administrative failure by the Congress govt in inducting new buses! Union Minister Sri.… pic.twitter.com/cQkwKfIaHL — Nikhil Kumar (@Nikhil_Kumar_k) July 6, 2026 Kumaraswamy also alleged that the state government owed ₹4,573 crore in Shakti reimbursements, affecting the maintenance of existing buses. "They owe ₹4,573 Cr in Shakti reimbursements, starving current buses of basic repairs, yet they sit on 4,500 free new e-buses out of sheer incompetence," the post added.

Widespread poor maintenance alleged

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLC Bhojegowda said the issue was not limited to a single incident and alleged that poor maintenance affected KSRTC buses across the state. Speaking to ANI, Bhojegowda said, "it is not what our young leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy observed, that a North West Karnataka KSRTC bus was moving with a mobile torch. It is not a new thing. You see, not only North West Karnataka, almost all KSRTC buses are like this."

Driver assignment and maintenance

He alleged that frequent changes of buses assigned to drivers and conductors affected maintenance. "Whenever the new buses come, they are allotted to the depot. Once you allot the bus to the conductor and driver, that bus should remain with the same conductor and driver for a minimum of six months. You can change the route. Then automatically they will maintain it properly. The conductor and the driver will take care of the bus," he said.

He further said that mechanics could only attend to major faults and claimed that buses were reassigned after repairs instead of remaining with the same crew. "If proper maintenance is not there, how can you take action against the driver and the conductor? The mechanic is there. Once the major faults come, the mechanic will take care of them. Once repaired, again you allot the bus to somebody else. It is not correct," Bhojegowda said.

Allegations of corruption in procurement

The JD(S) MLC also alleged irregularities in the procurement of tyres for KSRTC buses. "The government is giving money, or KSRTC people are giving money, for buying new tyres. Some percentage is spent on new tyres. They also have a retread shop. Instead of buying new tyres for all KSRTC buses, they go for retreading. This is done to make corruption in the money allotted for new tyres. This is also one issue. The officers are not managing things properly," he alleged.

He questioned why chairpersons and officials responsible for overseeing the transport corporation had not addressed the issue. "So many chairmen are there. Every division has chairmen. Non-official bodies and government bodies are looking after these things. Why have they not taken care of all these things? They should take care of them. Then only proper maintenance can be ensured. Once new buses come, allot them to the same driver and conductor and let them remain with them for a minimum of six months. Then only we can give good service to the people and proper maintenance will be taken care of," Bhojegowda said. (ANI)