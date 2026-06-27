A shocking new claim by Pune Police has added a fresh twist to the murder investigation of realtor Ketan Agarwal. According to investigators, accused Siya Goyal allegedly told police that she did not want to get married and believed that Ketan's death would give her at least three more years before her family raised the issue of marriage again, according to a report by India Today.

Police stress that this is part of their investigation and the allegations are yet to be tested in court.

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