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Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal Wanted 3 More Years Before Marriage, Killing Ketan Was Easier: Police
Pune Police claim Siya Goyal allegedly wanted three more years before getting married and believed Ketan Agarwal's death would delay family pressure for another arranged marriage. Investigators suspect this became the motive behind murder conspiracy.
Why Did Siya Goyal Allegedly Plot Ketan Agarwal's Murder?
A shocking new claim by Pune Police has added a fresh twist to the murder investigation of realtor Ketan Agarwal. According to investigators, accused Siya Goyal allegedly told police that she did not want to get married and believed that Ketan's death would give her at least three more years before her family raised the issue of marriage again, according to a report by India Today.
Police stress that this is part of their investigation and the allegations are yet to be tested in court.
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Why Three More Years?
Investigators claim Siya was unhappy with her arranged marriage to Ketan Agarwal. Instead of ending the engagement, which police believe could have led to family pressure and social embarrassment, she allegedly chose another path. She reportedly believed killing Ketan was easier than breaking off engagement.
Police also suspect that her co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary, wanted another two to three years before marrying Siya. Investigators believe the two allegedly agreed that eliminating Ketan would delay any marriage plans.
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Relationship Under Police Scanner
According to police, Siya and Chetan knew each other before her engagement. Investigators say they travelled with friends to Udaipur in January, weeks before Siya got engaged in February.
The investigation also found that Chetan was known to Siya's family through her brother, Sahil Goyal, who reportedly played cricket with him.
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Calls and Meeting Before Murder
Police say call records show Siya and Chetan exchanged 2,004 phone calls from January onwards, spending nearly 238 hours talking.
Investigators are also examining a meeting between the two at a café in Pune's Lullanagar on June 17, one day before Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered. Police suspect the meeting may have been linked to the alleged conspiracy.
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Digital Evidence Being Recovered
Investigators claim both accused deleted WhatsApp chats, Instagram messages and other mobile records before and after the crime. Forensic experts are trying to recover the erased data to establish the sequence of events.
Police have also questioned Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, and are recording statements from other family members as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies)
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