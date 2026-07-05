A viral X post about a computer science graduate working as a Rapido rider after submitting more than 500 job applications has sparked widespread discussion online. The graduate reportedly began riding after exhausting his savings while searching for work. Many users sympathised with his situation, debated the challenges facing fresh IT graduates.

A viral post on X has reignited discussions about the difficult job market facing fresh engineering graduates after a user shared the story of a young computer science graduate working as a Rapido rider despite applying for more than 500 jobs. The post claimed the graduate completed his computer science degree with first division earlier this year but failed to receive a single job offer after months of searching.

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Savings Ran Out, So He Started Riding

According to the X user, the conversation began after noticing a college sticker on the rider's helmet during a trip. The rider reportedly said he had exhausted his savings while waiting for interview calls and eventually started working as a Rapido rider from 6 am every day to support himself.

The graduate also revealed that his parents still believe he is at home preparing for interviews. He said he never told them about his current work because he did not know how to explain the situation.

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Internet Reacts With Concern and Support

The post quickly gained attention, with many users saying it reflected the reality of today's technology job market.

Several people said both freshers and experienced professionals are struggling to find opportunities. Others blamed the growing gap between the large number of engineering graduates and the limited availability of entry-level jobs.

Some users argued that companies now expect stronger technical knowledge instead of only academic degrees. Others encouraged graduates to accept any honest job while continuing to improve their skills and work on personal projects.

One user even offered to help by asking the original poster to share the graduate's contact details for a possible job opportunity.

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Discussion Extends Beyond One Story

While the identity of the graduate has not been independently verified, the viral post has triggered a wider conversation about employment challenges in the IT sector. Many users said the story reflects the pressure young graduates face as they try to begin their careers in an increasingly competitive job market.