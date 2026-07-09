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Jaipur Woman Hires Hitmen to Kill Mother for Government Job, Property; Uncle's Complaint Exposes Crime
Police in Jaipur have arrested a 23-year-old woman and six others for plotting the murder of her mother, a court clerk, over a government job and a property. Investigators say the accused hired contract killers who staged the crime as road accident.
Fatal road crash turns into murder investigation in Jaipur
What was initially believed to be a tragic hit-and-run accident in Rajasthan's Jaipur has turned into a shocking murder case. Police claim a 23-year-old woman allegedly planned the killing of her own mother with the help of relatives and hired contract killers to secure a government job and gain control over family property.
The victim, 45-year-old Neeraj Sharma, worked as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a Jaipur lower court. She died after being hit by a speeding SUV in the city's Pratap Nagar area on July 3.
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CCTV footage uncovers alleged conspiracy
According to police, Neeraj had dropped her son at a coaching centre and was walking back home when a Scorpio SUV allegedly rammed into her at high speed.
The impact threw her several metres away, killing her on the spot. At first, the incident appeared to be a road accident. However, CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed that the vehicle had deliberately targeted her.
The footage prompted investigators to treat the case as a planned murder rather than an accidental crash.
Daughter wanted compassionate government job
As reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ranjita Sharma said Neeraj's husband had died around a year ago. Following his death, Neeraj received a government job on compassionate grounds and joined as an LDC.
Police allege that her daughter, Ayushi Sharma, wanted the same government job after her father's death. However, the appointment went to Neeraj instead, as she had to support the family and care for her differently abled son.
Investigators believe this became one of the main reasons behind the alleged conspiracy.
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Property dispute deepened family tension
Police also said the mother and daughter had been involved in a property dispute for the past two to three years.
According to investigators, Ayushi allegedly believed that removing her mother would help her gain control over both the family property and the government job.
Officers claim she then joined hands with her grand-uncle Mohan Swarup and cousin Balram, also known as Ravi, to plan the murder.
Contract killers hired for Rs 7 lakh
During the investigation, police alleged that the conspirators hired Hemant Sharma from Bharatpur for Rs 7 lakh to execute the killing.
Investigators said the accused first rented a Thar SUV to follow Neeraj and study her daily routine. Their initial attempt reportedly failed.
Police claim the group then spent nearly a month tracking her movements before carrying out the final plan.
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Murder carefully planned, say investigators
On the day of the incident, police allege that different members of the group were assigned separate roles.
Investigators said Mohit Sharma continuously shared Neeraj's live location with the hit team. Rohit Jatav allegedly waited nearby on a motorcycle, while Akash Sharma drove the Scorpio that struck the victim. Another accused, Arvind Sharma, was also inside the vehicle.
After the collision, the accused allegedly abandoned the SUV and escaped on a motorcycle.
Emotional phone call raises suspicion
Police said Ayushi allegedly tried to avoid suspicion after the incident by calling relatives and informing them, and kept crying, that her mother had died in an accident.
The investigation took a different turn after Neeraj's brother, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, approached police and shared concerns about earlier disputes within the family.
He reportedly told investigators that Neeraj had previously complained about harassment over property matters and had received threats from family members.
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Seven arrested, one accused still absconding
Based on CCTV footage, technical evidence and questioning, police arrested Ayushi Sharma, Mohan Swarup and five others in connection with the case. During interrogation, investigators claim Ayushi admitted to her role in the conspiracy.
Meanwhile, Balram, who police describe as one of the key conspirators, remains absconding. Search teams have been formed to trace him.
Police said further investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events and gather additional evidence before filing the chargesheet.
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