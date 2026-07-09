What was initially believed to be a tragic hit-and-run accident in Rajasthan's Jaipur has turned into a shocking murder case. Police claim a 23-year-old woman allegedly planned the killing of her own mother with the help of relatives and hired contract killers to secure a government job and gain control over family property.

The victim, 45-year-old Neeraj Sharma, worked as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a Jaipur lower court. She died after being hit by a speeding SUV in the city's Pratap Nagar area on July 3.

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CCTV footage uncovers alleged conspiracy

According to police, Neeraj had dropped her son at a coaching centre and was walking back home when a Scorpio SUV allegedly rammed into her at high speed.

The impact threw her several metres away, killing her on the spot. At first, the incident appeared to be a road accident. However, CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed that the vehicle had deliberately targeted her.

The footage prompted investigators to treat the case as a planned murder rather than an accidental crash.