A viral video from Noida shows youths consuming marijuana by roadside before getting into argument with a man who questioned them. The confrontation ended after a woman said she had alerted the police. The clip has sparked widespread concern online, with many calling for swift police action and warning against confronting intoxicated people.

A video from Noida's Sector 51 has gone viral after showing an elderly man confronting a group of youths who were allegedly preparing and consuming marijuana on a public road. According to the video, one youth is seen sitting in the middle of the road while another appears to be handling what is claimed to be marijuana. Two others are seen standing nearby as the confrontation unfolds.

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Heated exchange caught on camera

The elderly man questions the youths over their actions in a public place. One of them responds angrily, asking why he is being stopped and saying he is not causing any harm to the man personally.

The elderly man replies by asking why they are doing it on the roadside. During the exchange, a woman recording the incident can be heard saying that the police have been informed and will take action. She urges the man not to continue arguing with the group.

The video was shared online with claims that the incident took place near D-17 and D-31 in Noida's Sector 51.

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Video triggers online debate

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing concern over alleged open drug use in a public area. Several people advised against confronting anyone who may be under the influence, saying it could become dangerous. Others demanded strict police action and stronger enforcement against public drug use.

The viral video has also renewed discussions about public safety, law and order, and the importance of reporting such incidents to the authorities rather than intervening directly.

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