Bihar BDO Arrested After Wife's Suspicious Death; Family Alleges Rs 10 lakh Dowry Demand
A Block Development Officer (BDO) from Bihar has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of his wife, Amrita Kumari, in Muzaffarpur. Her family has accused him and his relatives of demanding Rs 10 lakh in dowry and harassing her.
Bihar BDO's wife found dead at Muzaffarpur home
Four days after the suspicious death of a woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police have arrested her husband, Block Development Officer (BDO) Manoj Kumar, in connection with the case.
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📍 Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
BDO Manoj Kumar has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of his wife, Amrita Kumari.… pic.twitter.com/wu2TRhfyks
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Amrita Kumari was found dead at her residence in the Mithanpura area on July 3. Soon after the incident, her family approached the police, alleging that she had faced repeated harassment from her husband and his relatives over a dowry demand of Rs 10 lakh.
Husband questioned after going missing
According to police, Manoj Kumar, who serves as the BDO of Jale block in Darbhanga district, remained untraceable for several days after his wife's death. His mobile phone was also switched off before he was arrested by the Muzaffarpur police on Tuesday evening.
During questioning, Kumar reportedly told investigators that his wife died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance. Police said the claim is being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.
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CCTV footage surfaces
The case has attracted widespread attention after CCTV footage, said to be from an earlier incident, surfaced online. The footage allegedly shows Amrita being assaulted and dragged by her in-laws.
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Police yet to verify the footage
Police have not confirmed whether the video is directly linked to her death but are examining all available evidence.
our days after the suspicious death of a woman at her residence in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police arrested her husband, a Block Development Officer (BDO), in connection with the incident, officials said on Wednesday.
Manoj Kumar, the BDO of Jale block in Bihar’s Darbhanga… pic.twitter.com/02xH6IuSvE
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Affair allegation under probe
Investigators are also looking into allegations made by Amrita's family that Manoj Kumar was involved in an extramarital relationship with a woman police officer. Officials said this angle is also being investigated.
ये मुंह ढंककर खड़ा शख्स कोई,चोर या पॉकेटमार नहीं है ..!
यह दरभंगा जिले के जाले प्रखंड का “BDO” साहेब यानि (Block Development Officer ) है अपनी दरोगा प्रेमिका के साथ संबंधों के चलते पत्नी की हत्या कराने के आरोप में इसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है।#Bihar#BDOpic.twitter.com/P1mcENRs3A
— Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) July 8, 2026
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Forensic reports expected to reveal more
Police have seized the accused's mobile phone and collected material from the house for forensic examination. Officials said the exact cause of Amrita's death and the circumstances surrounding the incident will become clearer after the forensic reports are received.
The couple reportedly met while preparing for competitive examinations in 2015. They entered into a court marriage in 2020, and both families later accepted the relationship before a formal wedding ceremony in December 2022.
Police said the investigation is continuing, and further action will depend on the evidence and forensic findings.
(With inputs from agencies)
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