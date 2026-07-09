A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Gujarat's Jetpur, with the chilling attack caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Gujarat's Jetpur, with the chilling attack caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media. Police have arrested the victim's partner's son, who allegedly harboured deep resentment over his mother's 12-year relationship with the deceased.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, Kamlesh Vaghela (35), was allegedly stabbed multiple times in Jetpur's Kankiya Plot area on Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested the accused, Jayant Vaghela, within hours of the killing.

Rajkot SP Vijaysinh Gurjar said investigators have recorded the statement of the deceased's brother, Kapil Vaghela (25).

Scroll to load tweet…

According to Kapil, Kamlesh worked for the Jetpur municipality and had been in a relationship with Jayant's mother, Neeta Naiya, for the past 12 years. The couple had executed a maitri karar (relationship agreement). Police said the relationship began while Jayant's father, Kalu Vaghela, was still alive, allegedly fuelling the accused's anger over the years.

Neeta and Kalu had three children—two sons and a daughter. The daughter had been adopted by Kamlesh, while Neeta reportedly had no contact with her two sons during her relationship with him.

Jetpur City Police Inspector A D Parmar said the postmortem and preliminary investigation revealed that Kamlesh was stabbed more than five times, inflicting fatal injuries.

The murder has drawn widespread attention after CCTV footage with audio from a nearby house surfaced online. The disturbing video, now under forensic examination, allegedly captures Kamlesh desperately pleading for help from onlookers and appealing directly to the accused as the attack unfolded.

Police are also investigating the role of another individual seen alongside Jayant in the footage.