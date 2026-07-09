A confrontation over a long-running marital dispute ended in a brutal double murder at a Kalyana Mandapam near Lakshmipuram in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati late on Wednesday.

A confrontation over a long-running marital dispute ended in a brutal double murder at a Kalyana Mandapam near Lakshmipuram in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati late on Wednesday, police said. The victims were identified as 41-year-old Munirathnam Yadav, a petty trader in Tirumala, and his friend Manikanta, 35, a cab driver.

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According to Tirupati East Circle Inspector Srinivasulu, a group of five assailants, including a woman, stormed the wedding hall on motorcycles and launched a knife attack on the two men.

Munirathnam died on the spot, while the critically injured Manikanta was rushed to the SVRR Government General Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Preliminary probe revealed that Munirathnam had played a key role in mediating the marriage of a couple a few years ago. However, the relationship reportedly fell apart after the husband, identified as Sunil, allegedly abandoned his wife and began living separately.

Police said Munirathnam learnt that Sunil would be attending a wedding at the Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam near Lakshmipuram Circle. He, along with Manikanta, went to the venue to confront him.

During the confrontation, Sunil allegedly alerted his family members. Soon after, around 10 pm, his relatives, including his father, allegedly arrived at the wedding hall and attacked Munirathnam and Manikanta with knives, leaving both fatally injured.

Following the incident, Tirupati East police rushed to the spot, examined the crime scene, recorded statements from eyewitnesses and the victims' family members, and registered a case.

Police are now scanning CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events. Police said three of the five accused have been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.