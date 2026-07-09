Meet Rabindranath Sarkar, an 80-year-old taxi driver in Kolkata. He works a grueling 16-hour shift every single day, not for himself, but to support his ailing wife in a city that rarely slows down.

At an age when most people have long since retired, Rabindranath Sarkar is still on the road. He is 80 years old and drives a taxi through the bustling streets of Kolkata. His workday isn't a short one, either — it stretches for a staggering 16 hours. This isn't a choice driven by passion for the job. It's a necessity born out of love and desperation. Sarkar's wife is ailing, and the money he earns is their only source of income to survive and manage her care.

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The couple has no children to support them in their old age. Every single rupee for their daily expenses and her medical needs has to come from Sarkar's relentless work behind the wheel.

A Daily Battle for Survival

For this elderly couple, life is a constant struggle to make ends meet. There is no safety net, no pension to fall back on. There is only the yellow taxi and the long hours Sarkar puts in, day in and day out. His story is a stark reminder of the harsh realities many elderly citizens face in the country, often left to fend for themselves without any support system. It's a life of hardship, but also one of incredible dedication.

So, the next time you're in Kolkata and see an elderly man driving a taxi, take a moment. It might just be Rabindranath Sarkar, working tirelessly to keep his small family afloat.