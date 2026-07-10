Jaipur Woman's Murder: Viral Video of Accused Daughter Sparks Outrage (WATCH)
A fresh video of Jaipur murder accused Ayushi Sharma has gone viral, showing the 23-year-old remaining silent as reporters questioned her about allegedly plotting her mother Neeraj Sharma's murder. The clip has triggered widespread reactions online.
Jaipur murder: Viral video of accused daughter sparks outrage
A fresh video of 23-year-old Ayushi Sharma, the Jaipur woman accused of plotting the murder of her mother, has gone viral on social media, drawing strong public reactions. The clip shows Ayushi being questioned by reporters shortly after her arrest. Apart from answering one question about her education, she remains silent throughout, avoiding eye contact and offering no response to repeated questions about the case.
Look at her face, she’s showing no remorse after killling her own mother pic.twitter.com/5irQgYQLnQhttps://t.co/JFZp28UwNW
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 10, 2026
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The video comes as Jaipur Police continue to uncover details of what investigators describe as a carefully planned conspiracy behind the death of 45-year-old court clerk Neeraj Sharma.
Reporter questions accused, but she remains silent
In the viral clip, a reporter first asks Ayushi how much she has studied. She replies that she completed her BA LLB last year.
The questions then become more direct.
The reporter asks why she allegedly harmed the mother who had raised her, whether she feels any regret, how long she had been planning the crime, whether anyone encouraged her, if she feared getting caught, why she lived separately from her mother and whether her mother continued to pay her living expenses.
Ayushi does not answer any of these questions. She simply looks around without responding before being taken away.
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The video has been widely shared online with claims that the accused showed no visible remorse. However, a person's expression alone cannot establish what they are feeling, and the criminal case against Ayushi is still before the courts.
Social media flooded with reactions
The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, where thousands of users shared their opinions.
Many users described the case as shocking and demanded strict punishment if the allegations are proven in court. Others commented on Ayushi's expression, claiming she appeared emotionless during questioning.
Psych evaluation is needed at the mass level, starting from schools
We have a lot of psychopaths roaming around us, we don't even notice
— Harsh Singh (@being_harshsinh) July 10, 2026
Look at her face, she’s showing no remorse after killling her own mother pic.twitter.com/5irQgYQLnQhttps://t.co/JFZp28UwNW
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 10, 2026
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Some posts also used the case to make broader claims about women, young people or the justice system.
Police say murder plot began earlier
According to Jaipur Police, Neeraj Sharma's death on July 3 was not the first attempt on her life.
Investigators say the accused and other conspirators had earlier planned to kill her outside her residence using a rented Mahindra Thar. Neeraj reportedly escaped that attempt after the vehicle failed to hit her.
Although she did not suspect her daughter, the incident reportedly frightened her enough to install CCTV cameras around her home for added security.
Police believe those cameras forced the accused to change their plan and choose a different location where surveillance would not interfere.
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Government job and land became centre of dispute
The investigation suggests the family dispute revolved around a compassionate government appointment and valuable ancestral land.
After the death of Neeraj's husband, Vijay Kumar Sharma, who worked as a Lower Division Clerk at the Rajasthan High Court, family members reportedly advised Neeraj to accept the compassionate appointment. Police say the decision was taken mainly to ensure financial support for her 16-year-old differently-abled son.
Investigators allege Ayushi was unhappy after not receiving the government job herself.
Police claim she later moved in with her paternal uncle, Mohan Swaroop, where discussions allegedly began about securing family property.
Land promise allegedly sealed conspiracy
During the investigation, police alleged that Ayushi promised to transfer five bighas of valuable ancestral land located along the Agra Highway to her uncle Mohan Swaroop and cousin Balram in return for helping carry out the murder.
Balram remains absconding, according to investigators.
Police say digital evidence and conversations recovered during the investigation form an important part of the case.
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Final trap on the day of murder
Investigators allege that on July 3, Ayushi called her mother and falsely claimed there was an urgent matter at home, asking her to return immediately.
After Neeraj dropped her differently-abled son at his coaching centre, she started walking back.
Police allege that spotters informed the occupants of a Scorpio SUV about her movements before the vehicle struck her from behind at high speed on a public road in Pratap Nagar. Investigators say the impact threw Neeraj nearly 100 feet.
Initially, the incident appeared to be a road accident. However, police say digital evidence, witness statements and the investigation into the family's communication eventually led them to conclude that it was an alleged planned murder rather than a hit-and-run.
The investigation is continuing, and the accused will face trial where the allegations will be tested in court.
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