In the viral clip, a reporter first asks Ayushi how much she has studied. She replies that she completed her BA LLB last year.

The questions then become more direct.

The reporter asks why she allegedly harmed the mother who had raised her, whether she feels any regret, how long she had been planning the crime, whether anyone encouraged her, if she feared getting caught, why she lived separately from her mother and whether her mother continued to pay her living expenses.

Ayushi does not answer any of these questions. She simply looks around without responding before being taken away.

Telangana Police Rescue Two Children After Abuse Video From Suryapet Goes Viral

The video has been widely shared online with claims that the accused showed no visible remorse. However, a person's expression alone cannot establish what they are feeling, and the criminal case against Ayushi is still before the courts.