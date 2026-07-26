The death toll in Assam's ongoing floods has risen to 66, with four more fatalities reported. Over 6.54 lakh people across 10 districts are affected, with Sivasagar being the worst-hit. Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are underway.

The death toll in Assam's ongoing floods has risen to 66 after four more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday, the total death toll includes 65 general flood-related deaths and one urban flood-related fatality. Of the four recent deaths, three were reported from the Sivasagar district and one from Charaideo.

Widespread Impact Across 10 Districts

As of July 25, over 6.54 lakh people across 10 districts--Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kamrup (M), and Nagaon--remain affected by the floods. Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with a population of 2,90,777 affected, followed by Charaideo with 1,88,404 and Jorhat with 1,31,948 people impacted.

The report stated that 810 villages across 28 revenue circles have been submerged, causing extensive damage to the agricultural sector. Approximately 34,970.8 hectares of crop area are currently under water. In terms of urban flooding, Kamrup and Kamrup (M) districts have reported two affected revenue circles, impacting a population of 86.

Major Rivers Flow Above Danger Level

The water levels of major rivers continue to pose a threat. The Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin indicated that the Dikhou River in Sivasagar and the Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh are flowing above the danger level.

Relief and Rescue Operations Underway

In response to the crisis, the state administration has opened 274 relief facilities, including 90 relief camps and 184 distribution centres. A total of 18,902 inmates, including 2,157 children and 187 pregnant or lactating mothers, are currently taking shelter in these camps.

Infrastructure and Livestock Damage

The floods have also caused significant infrastructure damage across the state. A total of 143 roads have been damaged, primarily in Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Charaideo. Furthermore, 10 embankments have been affected, with seven breaches reported in the Sivasagar district alone. The livestock sector has also suffered heavy losses, with 4,54,071 animals affected and 3,021 animals, including poultry, being washed away in the floodwaters.

Union Minister Reviews 'Extremely Critical' Situation

Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and local administration working to evacuate stranded residents and provide essential supplies to the affected population. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited flood relief camps in Sivasagar to take stock of the situation, describing the deluge in Assam as "extremely critical."

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sonowal said, "The flood situation in Assam is extremely critical. People have lost their homes, and many have lost their relatives. I pray for the souls of those who lost their lives and extend my deepest condolences to their families. The Central and Assam governments are working together to support those affected. The NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations and providing relief to flood victims." (ANI)