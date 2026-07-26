JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav was detained in Patna for supporting students protesting the NEET paper leak. He backed their 'legitimate' demands. The protest saw violence, leading to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Tej Pratap Yadav Detained During Student Protest

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday alleged that he was detained by the police in Patna after he extended his support to students staging a protest in the city. Speaking during his detention, Tej Pratap Yadav backed the protesting students and urged the government to address their concerns. "The children's demands are legitimate. The government must fulfil their demands, and we stand firmly with them. I am ready to lay down my life for the students and youth," Yadav told reporters.

The action comes after violence broke out between law enforcement personnel and protestors in Patna on Saturday during a statewide shutdown in Bihar called by several opposition parties and social organisations over the NEET paper leak controversy and recent police actions against student agitators. Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, vandalised and toppled police vehicles during the protest in Patna, prompting police mobilisation across the affected areas.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Pradhan stepped down following student protests over the NEET paper leak. Commenting on Pradhan's exit, Yadav said, "Sweets should be distributed at the BJP office. This resignation should have happened much earlier. But this alone will not solve the problems faced by the youth."

Pradhan Cites 'Anti-National Forces' in Resignation

Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

In a letter shared on X, Pradhan said, "The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications."

"Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers. (ANI)