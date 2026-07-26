The Assam cabinet has approved waiving stamp duty on loans up to Rs 10 lakh for SHG members. The cabinet also approved new service rules for Ayurvedic doctors, changes to medical college admissions, and made registration of property agreements compulsory.

Stamp Duty Waived for SHG Loans

The Assam government on Saturday approved the waiver of stamp duty on individual loan documents executed by Self-Help Group (SHG) members under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) for loans up to Rs 10 lakh. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Announcing the cabinet decisions, CM Sarma said, "The state cabinet has approved the waiver of stamp duty on individual loan documents executed by Self-Help Group (SHG) members under Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) for loans up to Rs 10 lakh obtained from Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Cooperative Banks or other Financial Institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India for livelihood and enterprise purposes."

New Regulations and Procurement Rules

"The State Cabinet has approved the Assam Ayurvedic Health Services Rules, 2026. The Service Rules shall regulate the recruitment and the service conditions of the services of the Medical Officers (AYURVEDA) appointed to the Assam Ayurvedic Health Service under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The State Cabinet has approved the mode of procurement for Masur Dal and Sugar for the period from October 2026 to March 2027, with procurement to be undertaken through NAFED, which will float the tender and discover the rates for supply of Masur Dal and Sugar on the basis of open market rates," the Chief Minister said.

Property Agreement Registration Made Compulsory

The State Cabinet has also approved the compulsory registration of agreements for sale, development agreements, property-related powers of attorney, short-term leases, equitable mortgages, sale certificates, bank guarantees, conveyance through merger/demerger and partnerships involving immovable property.

Reforms in Medical College Admissions

In a significant move for the education sector, the Assam Chief Minister further said that the State Cabinet has approved the amendment of "The Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam, (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/BDS courses) Rules, 2017 (as amended), that includes revised allocation of seats to Moran, Matak, Tai Ahom, Chutia and Koch Rajbongshi communities as an increase of one seat against each community."

Furthermore, the government has reserved two MBBS seats specifically for domiciled orphan candidates, which will be adjusted against their respective social category seats.

To facilitate state quota claims for permanent residents who completed their schooling outside Assam, the Cabinet formalised a District Commissioner-issued certificate format vetted by the Advocate General. (ANI)