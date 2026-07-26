Kolkata Police arrested 11 non-students for violence and attacking journalists during a student rally. CM Suvendu Adhikari condemned the incident, visited the injured, and ordered strict action against the culprits.

11 'Trouble Mongers' Arrested

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested eleven individuals in connection with the violence and attack on journalists that occurred during a student rally in the city on July 24, officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Aggarwal said that those apprehended were not students. "A total of 11 accused were arrested in connection with violence and attack on journalists. None of them are students. They are all trouble mongers who were present at the CJP rally and engaged in vandalism," Aggarwal stated.

Identities of Accused Revealed

The arrested individuals have been identified as Irfan Khurshed (30), Arshad Ali alias Sajid (50), Md Moinuddin (26), Md Alamgir alias Raju (48), Imran Ahmed alias Gopi (19), Khalid Reja alias Rinku (47), Zamir Ahmed alias Minku (42), Mohsin Khan (30), and Dipak Bhowmick alias Vicky (38). The police further informed that "Md Azad and Md Afroz were trying to flee from West Bengal, but were caught on the Durgapur expressway near Andal."

CM Suvendu Adhikari Condemns Attack

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari condemned the "brutal attack" on police personnel and journalists during the NEET protests in Kolkata on Friday. CM Adhikari met with the injured at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and shared details in a post on X.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured during the protests and initiate strict action against those responsible. "I strongly condemn the brutal attack by miscreants on Police Personnel and Journalists in Kolkata today. Several injured Journalists are currently undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. I visited the Hospital to meet the injured Journalists and personally enquired about their health. I have issued directions to ensure that they receive the best treatment possible. Strict legal action will be taken against all the culprits involved. I have asked the CP Kolkata Police to identify the miscreants and initiate legal action against them," he said.

Protests Over NEET Paper Leak

Several protests broke out across Kolkata in solidarity with the ongoing Jantar Mantar agitation against paper leaks and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Members of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in Kolkata over the NEET paper leak issue, during which some protesters were seen throwing bottles. (ANI)