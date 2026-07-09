Police have arrested the owner of the vehicle allegedly used in the brutal axe attack on a man near Mandi Bharari in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. Investigators said the accused was involved in the criminal conspiracy behind the assault. The victim remains hospitalised, while two policemen posted nearby have been suspended.

A shocking video of a daylight attack near Mandi Bharari in Himachal's Bilaspur showed a man being repeatedly assaulted with an axe and sticks. The disturbing incident has sparked widespread outrage. According to reports, the police have arrested the owner of the vehicle allegedly used in the brutal axe attack on a man along the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district.

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Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhiman said the arrested accused has been identified as 42-year-old Dheeraj Dharmani, a resident of Karangora village in Ghumarwin tehsil.

According to police, the investigation found his alleged involvement in the criminal conspiracy linked to the attack.

Victim attacked after getting off bus

The victim, identified as Sunny Gill from Ludhiana in Punjab, had arrived in Bilaspur to attend a court hearing. Police said he got off a bus near Mandi Bharari when the attackers, who were allegedly waiting for him, launched the assault.

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Investigators suspect that the main accused, Saurabh Patial, along with his associates, had planned the attack in advance. After carrying out the assault, the group allegedly escaped in a car.

Sunny Gill suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Viral, video shows desperate pleas for help

A video of the attack has spread widely on social media. The footage appears to show two men repeatedly attacking Sunny Gill with an axe and a stick while he desperately pleads for help. Despite the attack taking place in broad daylight, several vehicles and passers-by can be seen moving through the area without intervening.

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The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many questioning why no one stepped forward to help the injured man.

Two policemen suspended

The incident has also raised questions about the police response.

Officials said a police booth is located only about 20 metres from the scene of the attack. During the internal inquiry, it was found that two police personnel were present nearby when the assault took place.

According to the investigation, the officers failed to take the expected action to stop the attackers or detain them. Following the findings, SP Abhishek Dhiman ordered the immediate suspension of both policemen for alleged negligence while on duty.

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Search for main accused continues

Police said efforts are continuing to trace the main accused and other people believed to be involved in the case.

Investigators are examining all available evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, to establish the full sequence of events.

Officials have assured that further arrests will be made if additional evidence points to the involvement of other suspects.