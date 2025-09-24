West Bengal government will also provide a job to the next of kin for each victim affected by the Kolkata floods. Mamata Banerjee stated that most areas are drained, except for some low-lying regions, and she continues to monitor the situation.

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, September 24 said that the water levels in Kolkata have receded significantly following floods in the city. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the kin of the deceased who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst. She added that the state government will also ensure employment is provided to the next of kin.



"Water levels have receded significantly, although the Ganga experienced substantial flooding. Except for a few low-lying areas, most of the water has drained. Nature is beyond our control. For those who tragically lost their lives due to electrocution yesterday, the State Government will provide Rs 2 lakh to their families. While money cannot replace lives, we will also ensure that employment is provided to the next of kin, even if CESC fails to do so," the Chief Minister said.



Never Seen Rain Paralyses Kolkata

Heavy rainfall triggered severe waterlogging, flight cancellations, and tragic electrocution deaths in Kolkata on September 23. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Banerjee expressed grief over the deaths of people who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the cloudburst. CM added that she has never seen such rain. CM stated, "I have never seen rain like this. I feel so bad for the people who have lost their lives in the cloudburst. I have told schools to give a holiday today, and even office-goers should not come to work. Even tomorrow, you should not come".



The Chief Minister said, "I heard 7-8 people have died due to electrocution. It is so unfortunate that people have lost their lives. Their families must all be given jobs by the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited (CESC Ltd.), I am saying this clearly. We will also do whatever is possible to help. Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering. I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well. Is this not the duty of the CESC to be more mindful? Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernise here? They should send people to the field and fix this." Mamata Banerjee said that she was closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Police and the Chief Secretary.

