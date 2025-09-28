- Home
From a deadly stampede in Tamil Nadu to Kolkata floods, controversies around DY Chandrachud and Sonam Wangchuk, arrests, the MiG-21 retirement, and India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, India saw major news developments this week. Take a look.
Stampede During TVK Rally in Tamil Nadu Kills Over 38
A massive tragedy unfolded on Saturday, 27 September after a stampede broke out during a campaign rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. At least 39 people, including women and children, were confirmed dead while more than 80 others sustained injuries. Many of the injured remain in hospitals across Karur and neighboring districts, where emergency teams are working round the clock. The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and financial aid for those injured. A judicial inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has been set up to investigate possible lapses in crowd management and organizational planning. This marks one of Tamil Nadu’s worst political rally disasters in recent years, raising urgent questions about public safety protocols during large-scale gatherings.
Kolkata Floods Before Durga Puja Halts City
Kolkata was battered by its heaviest single-day rainfall in nearly four decades, leaving streets under water, disrupting essential services, and claiming several lives on September 24. At least 12 people have died, many from electrocution incidents caused by live wires submerged in floodwaters. The floods came just days ahead of Durga Puja, West Bengal’s biggest festival. Many pandals were damaged and construction work had to be paused. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced compensation. The disaster has reignited debate over Kolkata’s urban drainage system and its preparedness to handle extreme weather events.
DY Chandrachud Sparks Row Over Babri Masjid Comments
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has come under scrutiny following comments he made about the Babri Masjid and the allocation of bail matters during his tenure. In an interview with The News Minute, Chandrachud referred to the Babri Masjid demolition in a way that some critics interpreted as controversial, suggesting it involved acts of desecration. The remarks drew attention because they seemed to diverge from his own Ayodhya verdict. Chandrachud later clarified that his statements were misinterpreted, stressing that the Supreme Court’s decision was firmly grounded in law. Chandrachud also addressed claims that he selectively assigned bail cases to Justice Bela Trivedi, allegedly influencing outcomes. He denied the allegations explaining that the Supreme Court uses a randomized computer system for case allocation.
Sonam Wangchuk Arrested After Ladakh Protest
Just days after widespread protests erupted in Leh demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, renowned Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday, September 26. Four people were dead and many others injured during the demonstrations. Authorities have accused Wangchuk of inciting violence during the protests and obstructing ongoing government discussions regarding Ladakh’s political status. Officials are also investigating alleged links between Wangchuk and a Pakistani intelligence operative who reportedly circulated videos of the unrest. Following his arrest, Wangchuk was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.
Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested For Sexual Assault
Swami Chaitanyananda, a self-styled spiritual leader and former head of the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (ShriSIIM) in Vasant Kunj, was arrested in Agra for allegedly sexually harassing 17 women disciples associated with his institute. The charges include sending inappropriate messages, making unwanted physical advances, and coercing students under threats related to their academic standing. Investigations have also revealed that Chaitanyananda allegedly used fake UN and BRICS number plates to project authority and influence. There are additional claims of financial irregularities and intimidation linked to his activities. Chaitanyananda previously faced legal scrutiny for fraud and molestation. Despite presenting himself as a scholar and philanthropist, these serious allegations have significantly tarnished his public reputation.
Delhi BMW Car Crash Accused Granted Bail
A Delhi court has granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, the driver accused in the fatal BMW crash that killed Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, on September 14, 2025. The accident had also left Singh’s wife critically injured. Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg approved Kaur’s bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. CCTV footage from the scene reportedly showed Kaur’s vehicle losing control and flipping, rather than colliding intentionally at high speed. Based on this evidence, the court concluded the incident was likely rash or negligent driving, not culpable homicide. The court also criticized the conduct of the ambulance personnel who arrived within 30 seconds but allegedly did not assist the victims and left the site prematurely. Authorities are being questioned for the lack of action against the paramedic team. The case has drawn national attention due to the involvement of a high-ranking government official and has sparked debate on road safety and emergency response protocols in urban areas.
India Bids Farewell to MiG-21 After 62 Years of Service
The Indian Air Force officially retired the MiG-21, ending over six decades of service for the iconic Soviet-era fighter jet. The decommissioning ceremony was held at Chandigarh Air Force Station, the same base where the aircraft was first inducted in 1963. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh attended the event, honoring the jet’s long-standing contributions. The MiG-21, India’s first supersonic fighter, played a pivotal role in major military operations, including the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. Over its 62-year service, the aircraft earned the nickname “warhorse of the IAF”, becoming an enduring symbol of India’s air defense capabilities. The jet’s last sortie was led by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh flying a MiG-21 Bison from the No. 23 Squadron, “Panthers.” The ceremony featured a tricolor flypast, aerial salute, and water cannon salute, celebrating the aircraft’s historical significance.
Operation Cold Start to Begin in October
India is set to conduct a major tri-service exercise under the name Operation Cold Start in early October, focusing on drones, counter-drone operations, and integrated air defence. The drill will involve the Army, Navy, and Air Force, aiming to test rapid response capabilities and unmanned systems in simulated threat scenarios. This would be the biggest such operation since Operation Sindoor. The exercise is designed to validate India’s drone warfare and counter-UAV capabilities, with a focus on coordination between different branches of the military. Officials say it represents a shift in operational strategy, emphasizing unmanned platforms and rapid strikes rather than traditional large-scale troop movements. The exercise will serve as both a capability demonstration and a learning opportunity, helping India fine-tune its integrated defence strategies in an era of drone-centric warfare.
Sameer Wankhede vs B***ds of Bollywood
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court against the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood*, a Netflix series directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Wankhede claims the show deliberately tarnishes his image and misrepresents real events connected to the 2021 cruise drug case, in which Aryan Khan was arrested and later cleared of charges. He has demanded an injunction to halt streaming, removal of allegedly objectionable content, and Rs 2 crore in damages, which he says he intends to donate to a cancer hospital. During the preliminary hearing, the High Court remarked that the case, as initially filed, was not maintainable in Delhi and asked Wankhede to amend his plea to establish jurisdiction. The court has not yet issued any stay order against the streaming of the series. For Wankhede, who became a household name during the Aryan Khan investigation, this case marks a fresh chapter in a long-running public battle with Bollywood’s most influential family.
India Meets Pakistan First Time in Asia Cup Final
Cricket fans geared up for high-voltage clash as India and Pakistan face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. This marked the first time the two rivals meet in an Asia Cup final in the tournament’s 41-year history. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India entered the final unbeaten. Abhishek Sharma has been in top form, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav leads the wicket-taking charts. India has won both encounters against Pakistan in the current tournament, including the group stage and Super 4 matches. The final has drawn massive attention, with over 100 multiplexes across India set to broadcast the game live for fans who cannot attend in person. Dubai authorities have issued strict security guidelines for spectators, warning that violations could result in fines or imprisonment. Tickets for the match were sold out.