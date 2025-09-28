Image Credit : Getty

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court against the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood*, a Netflix series directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Wankhede claims the show deliberately tarnishes his image and misrepresents real events connected to the 2021 cruise drug case, in which Aryan Khan was arrested and later cleared of charges. He has demanded an injunction to halt streaming, removal of allegedly objectionable content, and Rs 2 crore in damages, which he says he intends to donate to a cancer hospital. During the preliminary hearing, the High Court remarked that the case, as initially filed, was not maintainable in Delhi and asked Wankhede to amend his plea to establish jurisdiction. The court has not yet issued any stay order against the streaming of the series. For Wankhede, who became a household name during the Aryan Khan investigation, this case marks a fresh chapter in a long-running public battle with Bollywood’s most influential family.