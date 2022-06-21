Yoga is not just part of life today, but a way of life: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that Yoga makes individuals conscious of everything within them and builds a sense of awareness. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

Yoga brings peace to our universe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he led the nation in celebrating the International Day of Yoga from the iconic Mysuru Palace. Thousands joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga session.

Stating that the entire universe starts from our own body and soul, Prime Minister Modi said that Yoga makes individuals conscious of everything within them and builds a sense of awareness. He further said that Yoga brought peace, which was not merely for individuals. Yoga, according to him, also brought peace to society, nations, the world and the universe.

The Prime Minister noted that Yoga Day coincides with India's celebrations of 75 years of independence, the Amrit Mahotsav. This widespread acceptance of Yoga Day, The Prime Minister said, is the acceptance of that Amrit spirit of India which gave energy to India's freedom struggle. That is why Mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy.

"The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India's past, India's diversity, and India's expansion," he elaborated. He also informed about the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'. "These practices of yoga are giving wonderful inspiration for health, balance and cooperation," he added.

'Yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces of the world today,' he said. International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year since 2015. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present.