International Yoga Day 2022: Here's how yoga can help cope depression and anxiety in women

Yoga is a holistic science that helps us balance all the different aspects of our health and release negative emotions like stress, worry, and anxiety

Negative emotions like stress, worry, and anxiety cause significant distress in life and can harm your health. Even if these emotions are natural, they can be quite a destructive influence that wreaks chaos and havoc on your mental and physical well-being. When women are affected by these negative emotions, it is because we are not practising self-awareness. Yoga is a holistic science that helps us maintain a balance between all aspects of our health.

Yoga as a companion

What do you need to ward off anxiety? Yoga is the solution as it can develop your mind and body to defend you against depression. Yoga can act like a companion but it needs you to put in some effort which is a matter of building some willpower. If you are lacking in willpower then there is a tendency to feel helpless and you will find it difficult to manage and treat depression and anxiety.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses for women to get lean and strong

Balances Hormones

One of the reasons for depression and anxiety could be related to stress. Hormonal imbalance leads to mood swings, irritability and stress. Yoga is a worldwide phenomenon known to dramatically reduce stress. Yoga turns your focus to the breath which can be therapeutic. This process of observation or ‘turning in’ can have a stimulating effect on your hormones and endocrine system.

Yoga builds both physical and mental strength

Asanas form the physical aspect of the yoga practice. Through this, you can connect with your breath and learn how to observe your current situation simply. This is an effective practice in self-acceptance, so do it no matter how it makes you feel.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

Yoga improves your mood

Yoga is a powerful mechanism to help you increase happiness and reduce depression. Yoga practices get rid of stress and anxiety through a positive mindset which is brought about from self-care. You can practice asanas like Vajrasana, Satolanasana, Sukhasana etc for a productive mindset.

Mindfulness

Yoga leads you towards a blissful way of living because it develops within you self-awareness or the practice of mindfulness. You can experience remarkable results if you learn how to focus to the present moment i.e., your thoughts, feelings, physical sensations, and the surrounding environment. You will achieve the benefit of mental toughness, improved physical strength, better immunity, and a better quality of life.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 7 things to keep in mind while practicing it

Yoga Techniques

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a powerful technique to make you more mindful. The Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation, is to be practised early in the morning before sunrise. This will give you physical and mental strength, give you command over your body, calm your mind, balance your energies, and bring peace to your mind. With regular practise, every task that you take up will be done consciously and with great care.

Chandra Namaskar

The Chandra Namaskar is a salutation to the moon. The moon represents emotional intelligence and taste for life. The Chandra Nadi or Moon Channel runs along the left side of the body. Chandra Namaskar should be practised at 6 pm facing the Moon. Performing this namaskar during full moon nights is extremely nourishing to the body and spirit.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners

Aarambh Dhyan

Aarambh means ‘to start’ or ‘to begin’. This is a technique of meditation that needs to be done before you start something. If you do anything with a meditative state of mind, that work is sure to know perfection. Mediate on the whole process before you begin. For example, at the start of each day before you step into work, stay calm, close your eyes and begin a visualization process for positive outcomes.

Along with these techniques, you can also perform pranayama exercises like Brahamari, Anulom, and Udgeeth pranayama.