IWAI has signed two key MoUs to boost Assam's water transport. One pact with Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. is for cargo movement, while another with the state government aims to develop a 'Water Metro' system in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for development of waterways under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), has signed two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen Assam's inland water transport network and industrial logistics. The agreements, one with Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. (APL) and another with the Government of Assam, aim to promote the movement of cargo and passengers through the state's extensive river systems, advancing sustainable connectivity and regional growth.

In view of the development of multiple projects in the Northeast, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the ministry as well as the IWAI on all projects in Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, including those under Centra Sector Scheme (CSS).

Key Agreements Signed

MoU with Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. (APL)

At the IMW, the first MoU between IWAI and Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. (APL) aims to collaborate for the transportation of Methanol and Formalin through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) and National Waterways (NW). The initiative will facilitate exports from IWAI jetties at Bogibeel, Pandu, and Jogighopa to destinations in Bangladesh and Southeast Asia, while also strengthening domestic supply chains through National Waterways-1 and 2. The project aligns with the Government of India's flagship initiative, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity. It is expected to significantly enhance Assam's export and industrial potential.

APL currently produces 1.98 lakh metric tonnes of Methanol and 1.15 lakh metric tonnes of Formalin annually, and the new arrangement will enable bulk, cost-effective, and eco-friendly transportation of these products. The total investment for the initiative is pegged at Rs 400 crore, covering the procurement of tanker vessels and related infrastructure.

IWAI will provide comprehensive operational and technical support, including facilities at its Bogibeel, Pandu, and Jogighopa terminals, navigation assistance, bunkering facilities, and firefighting systems. It will also help APL develop 10 flat-bottom tanker barges with capacities between 500 and 1,000 metric tonnes. APL will coordinate logistics, vessel operations, and statutory clearances to ensure seamless cargo movement.

MoU for Urban Water Transport (Water Metro)

The second MoU, signed between IWAI and the Government of Assam, focuses on the development and promotion of an Urban Water Transport (UWT) System, or Water Metro, in Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dibrugarh. The project aims to establish a seamless, sustainable water-based mobility network along the River Brahmaputra, integrated with existing transport modes, including roads, railways, and bus systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said that these MoUs mark a major step forward in realising the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, whose leadership continues to transform the Northeast into a hub of inland waterway connectivity and industrial opportunity. "We remain firmly anchored in our intent to develop the inland waterways ecosystem in the region for optimum utilisation and explore possibilities and convert them into tangible opportunities that drive growth, trade, and sustainability," Sonowal said.

The UWT project will develop fairways, navigation aids, and passenger terminals, supported by electric-hybrid passenger boats, to create a modern, environmentally responsible transport system. A feasibility study is being undertaken by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. (KMRL) in consultation with the State Government. The tentative cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore, excluding land costs.

Comprehensive Review of Northeast Projects

The review meeting, held at the Maritime Skill Development Centre (MSDC), focused on 15 primary projects in progress and 10 Central Sector Scheme (CSS) projects, including 3 in Mizoram, 2 in Nagaland, 2 in Tripura, and 1 each in Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur. Two recommended new projects under CSS, one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, were also discussed at the event. The meeting also cleared a Concept Study for an all-weather approach road at Bogibeel to ensure smooth passage to the Cargo-cum-Tourist terminal.

Boosting Cruise Tourism and Navigation

With a vision to expand river cruise tourism, the Inland Waterways Authority of India signed an agreement with Heritage River Journeys Pvt. Ltd. to develop and induct new cruise vessels and expand cruising operations on the national waterways. The partnership aims to strengthen premium tourism experiences and tap the heritage and natural appeal of the Brahmaputra and other major rivers. The value of the MoU stands at Rs 500 crores.

IWAI and the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) have signed an MoU to establish a collaborative framework to enhance river navigation safety and promote tourism along National Waterway 2 (NW-2) in Assam. The partnership envisions the development and establishment of river lighthouses and allied infrastructure at Bogibeel, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, and Pandu, which will serve as vital aids to navigation and help ensure safer passage for vessels operating along the Brahmaputra. The MoU aims to unlock the tourism potential of river lighthouses by promoting them as hubs for eco-tourism and heritage tourism.

Strengthening Cargo and Onshore Infrastructure

A landmark MoU with Rhenus Logistics at Rs 1,000 crore will enable the induction of modern tug-barges on the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers, significantly enhancing cargo transportation capacity and improving multimodal logistics efficiency for the Northeast.

In addition, for the development of cruise terminals at Neamati, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, and Guijan, an investment of Rs 299 crore has been earmarked. Alongside the development of the Regional Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh, valued at Rs 188 crore, and a Rs 55 crore plan to develop a key land parcel in Guwahati, two other MoUs were also signed. These projects, supported by IPRCL's consultant engagement, mark a transformative phase in Assam's river economy and position the state as a major hub of inland waterways connectivity and cruise tourism in India.

"Our collaboration to export products to neighbouring markets and the creation of a Regional Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh reflect our commitment to innovation and global integration. Guided by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, we are transforming our waterways into engines of growth, prosperity and pride -- reshaping the future of the Northeast," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

State-Specific IWT Initiatives

Mizoram

In Mizoram, IWAI is advancing key inland water transport projects to strengthen regional connectivity and river-based mobility. A study is underway for IWT infrastructure on the Tlawng and Chhimtuipui Rivers, with project values of Rs 0.89 crore and Rs 1.42 crore, respectively. Additionally, construction work has commenced under Stage I of the Rs 9.82-crore project for developing IWT infrastructure on the Khawthlangtuipui-Tuichawng stretch in Lunglei district. The project includes two river terminals at Thekaduar and Tlabung, two HDPE floating jetties with floating gangways, and new passenger boats equipped with outboard motors, enabling safer, more efficient passenger movement in the region.

Nagaland

In Nagaland, IWAI is preparing DPRs for developing Inland Water Transport facilities at Doyang Lake and for promoting water sports and tourism at Noune and Shilloi Lakes under CSS.

Manipur

In Manipur, a Techno-Economic Feasibility Study and DPR have been proposed for developing IWT on the Barak River and its tributaries, as well as on the Imphal and Nambul rivers, under the CSS.

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, DPRs for developing IWT infrastructure on Umiam Lake and the Umngot River (NW-106) are being prepared.

Tripura

In Tripura, IWAI is advancing two key initiatives to strengthen regional connectivity and tourism. A project valued at Rs 24.53 crore has been taken up to develop the Gumti River and establish navigational linkage with the Meghna River system in Bangladesh. The project includes development of a navigational channel, bank protection works, construction of nine floating pontoon terminals, and installation of navigational aids. Additionally, a study is underway to introduce a cruise ship service on Dumbur Lake in Dhalai district, aimed at boosting tourism and leisure-based river travel in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh

A proposal has been initiated to develop Inland Water Transport (IWT) infrastructure on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh. The project includes the construction of terminals with associated facilities, such as buildings, sheds, internal roads, pathways, fencing, wharves, and solar infrastructure, as well as the installation of floating jetties, fairway development, and navigational aids. The proposal also includes the provision of vessels, such as ferry services, FRP boats, and high-speed leisure boats, to support passenger mobility and tourism.

Vision for Regional Transformation

"The ongoing projects across Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh reflect the commitment of the Modi Govt to transform the region through modern IWT infrastructure. By enhancing river connectivity, tourism and trade corridors, we are unlocking new economic opportunities and integrating the region more closely with national and international markets. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the Northeast is entering a new era of connectivity and economic resurgence powered by the revival of our mighty rivers. We aim to invest more than Rs 5,000 crores for the development of IWT in the region in the coming years. With new partnerships to strengthen cargo movement, river tourism and cross-border trade, Inland Waterways are becoming a lifeline of opportunity for our people," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The initiatives represent a pivotal step in operationalising the vast potential of the region's inland waterways and rivers as engines of economic transformation.