Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav voiced concerns over UP's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive clashing with the wedding season. Citing Bihar election results, he demanded a deadline extension and urged for non-duplicable voter ID cards.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh, pointing out that the process is coinciding with the wedding season, which he claimed could lead to further complications. Yadav further clarified that he is not against the drive; rather, he demanded the extension of the deadline of the SIR exercise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SP Chief Cites Bihar Polls, Alleges Vote Deletion

Speaking on the Bihar legislative assembly elections result, the Samajwadi Party chief claimed that the RJD, despite being a popular party, lost all those seats where the most votes were deleted through SIR. "The collective effort of all opposition parties is to ensure that the voter list is prepared properly. In Bihar, the RJD, despite being a popular party, lost all those seats where the most votes were deleted through SIR. At a time when there are the most weddings, SIR is underway in Uttar Pradesh. We don't have any objection, but the deadline should be extended," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

Call for Non-Duplicable Voter IDs

The SP chief urged the Election Commission of India to make a voter ID card which cannot be duplicated. "In future, the Election Commission of India should at least make a voter ID which cannot be duplicated. At least, they should make metal's card, which cannot be duplicated," Yadav asserted.

SIR Exercise Schedule and Scope

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

Opposition Alleges Targeting of Underprivileged Voters

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists. (ANI)