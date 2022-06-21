Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2022: From history to theme, all you need to know about the day

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi introduced the notion of International Yoga Day on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

    Yoga is a centuries-old Indian discipline that improves one's social and mental health. The Sanskrit root "Yuj," which represents the fusion of the body and awareness, is where the term "yoga" originates. Asanas are only one aspect of yoga. It serves as a key to releasing our limitless potential and strength. Yoga is a popular practise all over the world due to its many advantages.
     

    Many individuals discovered physical and emotional comfort via yoga during the COVID-19 pandemic when numerous limits on people's movement were imposed. Yoga helps people become stronger and more resilient. Yoga aids in enhancing psycho-physiological health and reducing stress regularly.
     

    On June 21, people worldwide observe International Yoga Day with tremendous fervour. Let's examine the background, importance, and subject of International Yoga Day as it draws near.

    International Yoga Day 2022: History

    Even before belief systems were developed, yoga has been practised for thousands of years. Ancient writings like the Rig Veda and others referred to the word "yoga." Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the notion of International Yoga Day and first mentioned it in his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

    On December 11, 2014, the UN declared June 21 to be the International Day of Yoga in recognition of its rising appeal and acceptance worldwide. 177 countries agreed with the draught resolution that India approved. Consequently, on June 21, 2015, the inaugural International Yoga Day was commemorated.

    International Yoga Day 2022: Significance

    The purpose of Yoga Day is to raise awareness of the value of yoga and how it contributes to the total well-being of the body and mind. Different asanas and pranayama exercises help to ease worry and fear, which in turn helps to calm the mind.

    The purpose of Yoga Day should be seen in the context of raising awareness about the importance of both mental and physical health. In order to thrive in a stress-free atmosphere, it is also a goal of the International Day of Yoga to instil the practise of meditation.

    International Yoga Day 2022: Theme

    For the population of people with special needs, transgender people, women, and children, the ministry has created unique programmes. Yoga for Humanity will be the focus of International Yoga Day in 2022.

    On the occasion of the eighth International Yoga Day, a ground-breaking event called "Guardian Ring" will also take place, inviting participants to follow the sun as it moves from east to west.

