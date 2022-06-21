Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer shares actor’s fitness secret

    International Yoga Day 2022: Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer who is equally active on social media, recently shared information on a yoga asana that the actor performs to maintain her fitness.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga has been given great importance in the Indian culture since ancient times and even today yoga is considered to be the best exercise in the whole world. Many actresses of Indian cinema, from the Hindi film industry to down South, practice yoga on a daily basis apart from the regular workout that they do in their gym. One of these actresses is Alia Bhatt who starts her day with yoga.

    Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer is none other than celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani who also trains actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday among others.

    Recently, Anshuka Parwani who is highly active on social media, informed her followers about Ardha Purvottanasana, also known as the Reverse Table-Top Pose, further explaining the right way to do it.

    Anshuka Parwani shared two pictures of herself on Instagram and explained about Ardha Purvottanasana. Not only this, but the yoga trainer also talked about the benefits of this asana and how to do it. Sharing the photo, Anshuka wrote, "Asana of the week. Ardha Purvottanasana, also known as the reverse tabletop pose, is a beginner-friendly asana that helps to strengthen the shoulder, core and spine muscles. This asana strengthens the arms, wrists, and legs, while stretching your shoulders, chest, and ankles. It also helps to improve balance and posture and has a very calm and cooling effect on the mind. Safety tip: If you have a history of hypertension, recovering from a surgery or suffer from any injuries to the wrists, shoulders, and back, then you should refrain from practising this asana unsupervised.”

    How to do Ardha Purvottanasana: To do Ardha Purvottanasana, first, sit down with your legs spread straight. Straighten the spine. Keep the palms on the ground near the waist or near the shoulders. Then lean back and support the entire body weight with your hands. Breathe in and lift the whole body straight up. Keep the feet on the ground and keep the knees straight. Keep breathing in this position and come back to your position while exhaling.

    Benefits of Ardha Purvottanasana: There are many benefits of doing Ardha Purvottanasana. This strengthens the wrists, shoulders, abdomen and spine. Along with this, it is also considered a good posture for the thighs and legs. This asana also improves the respiratory system and makes the intestines stronger.

