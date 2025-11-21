Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed 'Kanya Pujan' for 1100 girls in Roorkee. He inaugurated an auditorium, blessed newlywed couples, and spoke on the revival of Sanatan Dharma and the development of religious sites across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday performed 'Kanya Pujan' during an event organised at Jeevan Deep Seva Nyas in Roorkee. Dhami, along with his wife Gita Dhami, performed the Kanya Pujan. He also offered prayers at the temple and wished for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the state. The CM also received blessings from Juna Akhada's Mahamandleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"At Jeevandeep Ashram in Roorkee, during a five-day religious and social festival, worship and rituals were performed with prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the residents of the state. Additionally, blessings were received from saints and ascetics, and the inauguration of the Brahmleen Shankaracharya Swami Satyamitranand Giri Auditorium was conducted, along with the release of the book on Sanatan Dharma and Life Philosophy," Dhami posted on X. "On this occasion, along with performing the Kanya Pujan, best wishes for a new life were extended to the newlywed couples who entered into wedlock in the mass marriage program," he added.

'Sanatan is being re-established': CM Dhami

Dhami later said that all religious sites in the state are being beautified and that Sanatan is being re-established. "Today, the inauguration was held for an auditorium here (Roorkee), along with the gate constructed on Hanuman Chowk, and Kanya Pujan of 1100 girls was held. I congratulate everyone on this. Our Sanatan is being re-established. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, all our religious sites are being adorned and beautified today. Continuous efforts are underway to revive our religious sites in a new form," he said.

Kumbh Mela Preparations Underway

Speaking about the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the Chief Minister added, "We have begun all preparations for Kumbh. Work is being done on all aspects. I have already held review meetings twice. We will all together organise a grand and secure Kumbh here."

Religious Development Projects Across State

Dhami further elaborated on the ongoing religious development work across the state, saying, "The Ayodhya Temple has been built in honour of Lord Ram. In Kashi, we have successfully constructed the Kashi Corridor. In Ujjain, we have created the Mahakal Lok. We are working as fast as we can on Badri Vishal's master plan."

He continued, "The Kedarnath Dham programme is coming to an end quickly. We are gonna create the Haripur gate in Kalsi. We are also gonna create the Ganga and Sharda Corridor. We are also busy with the development and renovation of many Kedarkantha temples in Dehradun... Continuous efforts are underway to revive our religious sites in a new form." (ANI)