International Yoga Day 2022: 5 tips to celebrate Yoga Day in the office

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21st. On this day, all the yoga enthusiasts from around the world gather to honour the age-old practice of Yoga.

In 2015, the first International Yoga Day was observed. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27th, 2014, offered the concept. Since then, June 21st has been observed to highlight the numerous health benefits of Yoga.

Yoga began around 5000 years ago in ancient India. Its great health and mental benefits have long been known to Indians. It is now receiving worldwide acclaim.

Yoga is a holistic approach to health and well-being, not merely a physical activity. International Yoga Day is an excellent time to promote Yoga at the workplace and urge employees to adopt healthy living habits.

Following are some of the tips to celebrate International Yoga Day at the office:

1) Encourage employees to participate in yoga challenges - Employees can participate in various yoga challenges, such as the 21-day or 30-day challenge. Strength, flexibility, and stamina all will improve due to such challenges.

2) Host a lunchtime yoga class - This is a great approach to get employees interested in Yoga. During noon, have a skilled yoga instructor come in and lead the practice. Alternatively, you could create a yoga place with mats and props in your office and welcome staff to come in whenever they have free time.

3) Create a peaceful space to meditate - Meditation is an important part of Yoga. Make a quiet area for employees to meditate in your office. This could be a comfy area of the room with a relaxing environment.

4) Employee discounts at local yoga studios - If there are any local yoga studios in your area, give your employees discounts on classes or memberships. This would be a fantastic way to support local businesses while promoting good living.

5) Allow staff time off to go to yoga retreats - If your employees want to go to yoga retreats, give them some time off. This would be a fantastic method to encourage personal growth and support people on their path to self-improvement.

