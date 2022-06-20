Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 tips to celebrate Yoga Day in the office

    International Yoga Day is an excellent time to promote Yoga at the workplace and urge employees to adopt healthy living habits.

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 tips to celebrate Yoga Day in the office - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    International Yoga Day is observed on June 21st. On this day, all the yoga enthusiasts from around the world gather to honour the age-old practice of Yoga.

    In 2015, the first International Yoga Day was observed. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27th, 2014, offered the concept. Since then, June 21st has been observed to highlight the numerous health benefits of Yoga.

    Yoga began around 5000 years ago in ancient India. Its great health and mental benefits have long been known to Indians. It is now receiving worldwide acclaim.

    Yoga is a holistic approach to health and well-being, not merely a physical activity. International Yoga Day is an excellent time to promote Yoga at the workplace and urge employees to adopt healthy living habits.

    Following are some of the tips to celebrate International Yoga Day at the office: 

    1) Encourage employees to participate in yoga challenges - Employees can participate in various yoga challenges, such as the 21-day or 30-day challenge. Strength, flexibility, and stamina all will improve due to such challenges.

    2) Host a lunchtime yoga class - This is a great approach to get employees interested in Yoga. During noon, have a skilled yoga instructor come in and lead the practice. Alternatively, you could create a yoga place with mats and props in your office and welcome staff to come in whenever they have free time.

    3) Create a peaceful space to meditate - Meditation is an important part of Yoga. Make a quiet area for employees to meditate in your office. This could be a comfy area of the room with a relaxing environment.

    4) Employee discounts at local yoga studios - If there are any local yoga studios in your area, give your employees discounts on classes or memberships. This would be a fantastic way to support local businesses while promoting good living.

    5) Allow staff time off to go to yoga retreats - If your employees want to go to yoga retreats, give them some time off. This would be a fantastic method to encourage personal growth and support people on their path to self-improvement.

    Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: Ever heard of DOGA? Know benefits of doing Yoga with your dog

    Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses for women to get lean and strong

    Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day 2022: Ever heard of DOGA? Know benefits of doing Yoga with your dog RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: Ever heard of DOGA? Know benefits of doing Yoga with your dog

    Weekly love and relationship horoscope: Check astrology predictions from June 20th to June 26th RBA

    Weekly love and relationship horoscope: Check astrology predictions from June 20th to June 26th

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 20 to June 26: Here's how your week would be RBA

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 20 to June 26: Here's how your week would be

    International Yoga Day 2022: Grand Master Akshar talks about his journey from the Himalayas to Bengaluru RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: Grand Master Akshar talks about his journey from the Himalayas to Bengaluru

    British Indian author pens new Famous Five adventures as ode to Enid Blyton snt

    British Indian author pens new Famous Five adventures as ode to Enid Blyton

    Recent Stories

    Watch Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises-tgy

    Watch: Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises

    Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde drb

    Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde?

    Watch Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well-tgy

    Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well

    Reforms may look unfair, but PM Narendra Modi amid Agnipath protest

    'Reforms may look unfair, but...': PM Modi amid Agnipath protest

    Anand Mahindra shares video of dazzling musical scooter; says, life can be as colourful and entertaining - gps

    Anand Mahindra shares video of dazzling musical scooter; says, life can be as colourful and entertaining

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon