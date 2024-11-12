Rs 50 note worth lakhs? Find out how to identify valuable currency

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 6:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

Everyone desires to earn money, and they work hard day and night for it. But the money earned from a job is only enough for expenses. People often think that only those who do big businesses can earn lakhs. But, did you know that you can also earn lakhs sitting at home? All you need is an old Rs 50 note. You may have heard that these days, the demand for old notes and coins is very high. Many people are interested in buying them, even willing to pay lakhs.

 

Now, if you have an old Rs 50 note, it can help you fetch lakhs. The old note you have should have the serial number 786. That's all it takes. This number is very important to some people, and they are willing to spend lakhs for it.

Where can you sell these notes?: If you have such old notes, you can easily become a millionaire by selling them. Register on websites like Coin Bazaar, Quikr, eBay, OLX, and India Mart.

After registering, take and upload photos of both sides of the Rs 50 note. Provide information about the note and yourself.

After providing all the details, post your advertisement. Those who want to buy your note will contact you within a few days. You can earn anywhere from Rs 5 to 25 lakhs this way. However, the Reserve Bank does not permit the sale or purchase of old notes and coins, so be cautious before selling old notes.

