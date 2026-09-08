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LPG Booking Rules: Big Relief for Homes! Now Book Your Gas Cylinder Refill in Just 25 Days
The government has cut the minimum waiting time for booking domestic LPG cylinder refills. Now, customers in both cities and villages can book their next cylinder after just 25 days, down from the earlier 45-day gap in rural areas.
Minimum time gap for cylinder refill booking
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, announced the big news on Monday. The government has cut the minimum time gap for booking domestic LPG refills from 45 days to just 25 days. This new rule applies to all customers, whether they live in cities or villages.
What change has the government made?
The Petroleum Ministry has directed all state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to immediately apply a uniform 25-day gap for LPG refill bookings. Minister Suresh Gopi even posted a copy of the ministry's letter to the OMCs on his Facebook page.
Why was the LPG booking time limit changed?
The ministry had first set different booking time limits to manage demand and reduce pressure on LPG supply after the conflict in the Middle East began. The letter states, "I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that the Ministry, at the time of the Middle East conflict in Feb 2026, had prescribed the time limit for booking of LPG refills as a temporary measure for demand management vide PIB press release dated 12.03.2026 i.e. 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas."
What did the Petroleum Ministry say?
According to the ministry, the restrictions on LPG booking were put in place when the Middle East conflict created supply pressures. However, the situation has now improved, and the backlog for refills has come down significantly.
Revision of refill booking time limit
The letter adds, "Considering the current situation of LPG supplies and the significant reduction in refill backlog as compared to the time when the demand management measures were in place, the Ministry has decided to revise the existing time limit for booking of refills. A uniform time limit of 25 days between booking of refills is hereby prescribed for all domestic LPG consumers, including those in rural areas."
Which LPG companies will implement this new rule?
The ministry has instructed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to follow this 25-day rule for all domestic LPG customers. The revised timeline is effective immediately.
Revised 25-day time limit for cylinder re-booking
The letter clearly states, "The OMCs are accordingly advised to take necessary action for uniform implementation of the revised 25-day time limit for re-booking of cylinders in both urban and rural areas with immediate effect. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority."
Supply of cooking gas
Earlier, to strengthen the domestic supply of cooking gas, the government had set maximum LPG production targets for 24 refineries and upstream oil companies. Their combined production capacity was 63.81 thousand metric tonnes per day (KTPD) to handle any potential supply disruptions.
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