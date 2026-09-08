The ministry had first set different booking time limits to manage demand and reduce pressure on LPG supply after the conflict in the Middle East began. The letter states, "I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that the Ministry, at the time of the Middle East conflict in Feb 2026, had prescribed the time limit for booking of LPG refills as a temporary measure for demand management vide PIB press release dated 12.03.2026 i.e. 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas."