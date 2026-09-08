A passenger travelling on the Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express alleged a series of problems during his journey, including a mouse damaging his food, water leaking inside the coach and unauthorised passengers occupying the reserved B1 compartment. Anoop Singh shared photographs and videos on X while seeking help from railway authorities.

A journey aboard the Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express turned into a series of complaints for a passenger named Anoop Singh, who alleged that he faced several problems inside his reserved coach, including a mouse damaging his food, water leakage and unauthorised passengers crowding the compartment.

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Singh, who was travelling on train number 15018 in the B1 coach on seat number 70 on Monday, shared his complaints through a series of posts on X. He repeatedly tagged railway authorities, including RailMinIndia, RailwaySeva, RailMadad and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), seeking help during the journey.

Passenger alleges mouse damaged food

In one of his posts, Singh claimed that he spotted a mouse inside the coach and alleged that it damaged food items he was carrying.

He shared photographs of food packets which he said had been damaged by the rodent. Singh sought immediate assistance from the onboard housekeeping and pest-control staff, asking railway authorities to address the issue.

The complaint raised concerns about cleanliness and pest control inside the reserved coach.

Water leakage reported inside coach

Singh also posted a video alleging water leakage inside the train coach. He requested railway authorities to send staff to inspect the problem and take necessary action.

The passenger's posts showed that the complaints continued during the journey, with Singh seeking assistance through the railway's official channels.

Unauthorised passengers allegedly crowd reserved coach

The passenger's third major complaint concerned the presence of unauthorised passengers inside the reserved B1 coach.

Singh alleged that several passengers had entered the reserved compartment and were occupying areas around the doorway and passage. He shared a photograph that purportedly showed people sitting near the coach entrance.

He repeatedly requested the deployment of RPF personnel and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) to clear the compartment.

According to Singh, the TTE asked the unauthorised passengers to leave, but they allegedly continued to remain inside the coach. In another post, Singh said that no one had arrived for more than 30 minutes despite his repeated requests for assistance.

Passenger also complains about train delay

Adding to his grievances, Singh complained that the train was running significantly late. His posts on X documented the different issues he said he encountered during the journey, ranging from the alleged mouse infestation and water leakage to crowding inside the reserved coach.

The official account of Railway Seva replied to Singh's post on X, saying Lucknow Division was being notified to look into the matter. Singh was also asked to share his contact details personally or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

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In a response from the X account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway, they posted saying: “We regret the inconvenience caused to you. Your complaint related to the rat has been informed to the OBHS staff. The resolution of your complaint will soon be carried out by the on-duty cleaning staff, and the primary maintenance depot has been informed for pest control.”

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