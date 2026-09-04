Assam Rifles, with CRPF and police, seized drugs worth over Rs 82.5 crore and arrested six in Manipur and Assam. Separately, forces recovered firearms and arrested three UNLF(K) cadres. Another major drug bust occurred in Tripura.

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the CRPF and state police, seized 10.891 kg of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 80 crore and 14,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 2.5 crore during intelligence-based operations in Manipur's Jiribam and Assam's Sribhumi district, officials said. The operations also resulted in the apprehension of six individuals, according to Assam Rifles. The operations were conducted under the aegis of Spear Corps as part of efforts to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks and prevent the movement of illegal drugs in the Northeast.

Illicit Arms and Extortion Network Busted

In a separate operation, joint teams of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps and Manipur Police conducted intelligence-based operations across Manipur targeting illicit arms and extortion networks. During a search operation in Imphal East, security forces recovered six firearms. Follow-up operations at Keishampat and Charangpat led to the apprehension of three active cadres of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) [UNLF (K)] who were allegedly involved in an extortion network.

The coordinated operations highlight the efforts of security forces to disrupt insurgent and criminal networks and strengthen security in the Northeast. The seizures and arrests were part of sustained intelligence-based operations aimed at curbing narcotics trafficking, illegal arms activities and extortion networks in the region.

Earlier Drug Bust in Tripura

Earlier on Thursday, in a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Kanchanpur Police, recovered 9,500 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 38 lakh in the North Tripura district's Kanchanpur area. The joint operation was launched on August 31 based on specific intelligence inputs received from credible sources.

During the operation, security forces apprehended one individual and seized a TVS Apache motorcycle suspected of being used for transporting the contraband. The recovered contraband, along with the apprehended individual and the seized vehicle, has been handed over to Kanchanpur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)