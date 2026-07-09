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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely in Nilgiris, Light Showers Across State Today
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure trough stretching from South Gujarat to central Kerala is expected to trigger widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu on July 9. The Nilgiris may receive heavy rain
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected in Nilgiris, Showers Likely Across the State
The southwest monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across southern India, bringing cooler temperatures and regular rainfall to many parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, a low-pressure trough extending from South Gujarat to central Kerala is expected to keep rainfall activity active across the state on Thursday.
Here is a detailed look at today's forecast.
Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected in Western Tamil Nadu
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris district on July 9. Along with the rain, strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph are likely to affect the region.
Other districts located along the Western Ghats are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by similar gusty winds. Meanwhile, the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience isolated light to moderate showers during the day as monsoon conditions remain favourable.
Chennai to Remain Cloudy; Temperatures Stay High
For Chennai, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with light rain likely in a few parts of the city.
Despite the possibility of brief showers, daytime temperatures will remain on the higher side. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 38°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 29°C to 30°C.
The weather office has also indicated that there is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until July 12, although temperatures could rise slightly over the coming days.
No Coastal Warning for Tamil Nadu, But Fishermen Advised to Avoid Distant Seas
The Regional Meteorological Centre has not issued any fishing restrictions for the Tamil Nadu coast or the Bay of Bengal until July 12.
However, fishermen have been advised to stay away from parts of the Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal between July 10 and July 12, where winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected.
In addition, squally weather is likely over the east-central Arabian Sea, adjoining the central-west Arabian Sea, the Kerala-Karnataka coast, and the Lakshadweep region. Wind speeds in these areas could reach 45–55 kmph, with gusts touching 65 kmph. Authorities have urged fishermen to avoid venturing into these waters until conditions improve.
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