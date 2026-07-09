The southwest monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across southern India, bringing cooler temperatures and regular rainfall to many parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, a low-pressure trough extending from South Gujarat to central Kerala is expected to keep rainfall activity active across the state on Thursday.

Here is a detailed look at today's forecast.

Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected in Western Tamil Nadu

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris district on July 9. Along with the rain, strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph are likely to affect the region.

Other districts located along the Western Ghats are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by similar gusty winds. Meanwhile, the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience isolated light to moderate showers during the day as monsoon conditions remain favourable.