According to the IMD, a trough extending from south Gujarat to central Kerala at mean sea level is influencing weather conditions across southern India.

On July 8 and July 9, districts along the Western Ghats may experience moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, isolated places may receive light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

By July 10, moderate rainfall is expected at a few isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.