Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely in Western Ghats, Chennai to Stay Dry Today
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu on July 8, while Chennai is expected to remain largely dry. Strong winds over coastal waters have also prompted a caution
Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu Over the Next Three Days
According to the IMD, a trough extending from south Gujarat to central Kerala at mean sea level is influencing weather conditions across southern India.
On July 8 and July 9, districts along the Western Ghats may experience moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, isolated places may receive light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.
By July 10, moderate rainfall is expected at a few isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Chennai Weather: Cloudy Skies, No Rain Expected Today
For Chennai, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The IMD has not predicted any significant rainfall for the city on July 8.
Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, with the maximum ranging between 37°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 29°C and 30°C, resulting in warm and humid conditions.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Alert as Strong Winds Continue
The weather department has issued a marine advisory for fishermen due to strong winds over coastal and offshore waters.
Along the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Kanyakumari Sea, winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected on July 8.
Over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, wind speeds may reach 45–55 kmph, with gusts touching 65 kmph.
Similar conditions are forecast over sections of the Arabian Sea, including waters off the Kerala-Karnataka coast, the Lakshadweep region, and adjoining central Arabian Sea through July 8 and July 9.
Between July 10 and July 11, strong winds are also expected over the Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.
Fishermen are advised to closely monitor official weather updates and avoid venturing into the sea whenever warnings are in force.
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