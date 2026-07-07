Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Where Will It Rain Today? IMD Issues Fresh Update
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in several regions on July 7, while Chennai may receive light showers. The IMD has also issued a strong wind advisory for fishermen venturing into nearby seas
Light Rain Forecast Across Tamil Nadu, Western Ghats to Receive Moderate Showers
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 7 and July 8. Districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.
According to the weather office, a trough extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala at mean sea level is influencing weather conditions over the region. Meanwhile, the deep depression that was positioned over the northwest Bay of Bengal crossed the north Odisha coast near Balasore after moving west-northwest.
From July 9 to July 11, isolated parts of the Western Ghats are expected to continue receiving light to moderate rainfall, while the rest of Tamil Nadu may experience light showers at a few places.
Chennai Weather: Cloudy Skies and Light Showers Expected
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light rain is likely in a few areas of the city, although widespread rainfall is not expected.
Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high despite the cloud cover. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 37°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay around 28°C to 29°C.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid Sea as Strong Winds Continue
The IMD has issued a marine weather advisory for fishermen due to strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
On July 7, winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are expected over large parts of the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Bay of Bengal. On July 8, similar conditions are expected over the north Andaman Sea and parts of the central and southern Bay of Bengal, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.
In the Arabian Sea, wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph, are likely near the Konkan-Goa coast on July 7. Strong winds are also expected along the Kerala-Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep and adjoining central-east Arabian Sea through July 8. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas until conditions improve.
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