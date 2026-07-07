The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 7 and July 8. Districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

According to the weather office, a trough extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala at mean sea level is influencing weather conditions over the region. Meanwhile, the deep depression that was positioned over the northwest Bay of Bengal crossed the north Odisha coast near Balasore after moving west-northwest.

From July 9 to July 11, isolated parts of the Western Ghats are expected to continue receiving light to moderate rainfall, while the rest of Tamil Nadu may experience light showers at a few places.