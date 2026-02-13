An elderly woman from Kozhikode in Kerala has been honoured by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department after she stopped a scooter rider from using a footpath to avoid traffic. The incident took place near the Eranjipalam traffic signal and was recorded in a video that later went viral on Instagram.

The woman, identified as Prabhavathi Amma from Chalappuram, was seen firmly blocking the scooter rider who had mounted the footpath to bypass the signal.

The clip was shared by Instagram blogger Aflah E with the caption, “When ammachi says enough is enough!” It quickly gained attention across the state.