A foreign traveller's candid comparison between India and London has gone viral after she revealed that she felt more comfortable using her phone while travelling across India than she does in the UK capital, challenging long-held stereotypes about safety.

A foreign traveller's candid comparison between India and London has gone viral after she revealed that she felt more comfortable using her phone while travelling across India than she does in the UK capital, challenging long-held stereotypes about safety. Before arriving in India, Emma said she had heard the familiar warnings often shared with international travellers — keep a close watch on your belongings and avoid displaying expensive gadgets in public.

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However, after exploring destinations including Kerala, Varkala, Guwahati and Meghalaya, she said her real-life experience was vastly different from what she had expected.

Emma, who documented her journey on Instagram, shared a video of herself freely filming while travelling through the country. The clip quickly gained traction online, triggering discussion about how personal travel experiences can differ from commonly held perceptions.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Controversial but I actually felt less stressed about my phone in India than I do in London."

Reflecting on her journey, Emma said India completely overturned the assumptions she had carried before visiting.

"Travelling around places like Kerala, Varkala, Guwahati and Meghalaya completely challenged the narrative I'd always heard before visiting. I was filming freely, walking around with my phone out, and never had that constant 'watch your stuff' feeling in the back of my mind," she wrote.

Drawing a contrast with her life back home, she added, "Meanwhile, in London? My phone is basically welded to my hand."

Her remarks sparked a lively debate across social media. While many Indian users welcomed the post as a refreshing perspective that showcased a different side of the country, others pointed out that safety varies across locations and that no destination is completely free from risk.

Emma later clarified that her observations reflected only her own experience and were not intended as a sweeping comparison between the two countries.

"This was just my personal experience," she noted, adding that every destination comes with its own challenges and that travellers should always stay aware of their surroundings.

The video has since resonated with thousands of viewers, many of whom said it was encouraging to see a traveller acknowledge that firsthand experiences can differ significantly from preconceived narratives. Others praised Emma for presenting her views as a personal account rather than a universal conclusion, saying her post served as a reminder that the best way to understand a place is often to experience it for oneself.