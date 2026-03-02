Nagini L., daughter of an auto driver and flower seller from Anekal near Bengaluru, has been selected as a Civil Judge. Raised in Tirupalya, she studied in a Kannada-medium government school while helping her mother sell flowers.

Her parents, Lakshman and Manjula, worked tirelessly despite financial hardship. Lakshman drove an auto throughout the day to support the family, while Manjula sold flowers in the market. Their sacrifices helped shape their daughter’s journey to success.

Growing up in Tirupalya

Nagini was raised in Tirupalya, a small village near Bengaluru. From a young age, she shared her parents’ responsibilities. She often helped her mother sell flowers while continuing her studies.

Despite living in poverty, her parents never let financial struggles to interrupt her education. They believed strongly that education would change her future. Their dream was to see their daughter succeed through learning and perseverance.

Studying while working

Nagini studied from Class 1 to Class 10 in a government school in the Kannada medium. Her routine was demanding. She would help with flower selling and study at the same time. Family members recall that she often tied flower garlands with one hand while holding a book with the other.

Her journey shows that poverty may limit resources, but it does not limit ability or determination. She remained focused on her goal even in difficult conditions.

Determination leads to success

After becoming a lawyer, Nagini continued working towards her ambition of joining the judiciary. She studied with dedication and discipline until she achieved her goal. Her mother Manjula expressed happiness, saying her daughter would sell flowers in the morning before going to school. Her father Lakshman became emotional while speaking about her achievement. He recalled dropping her to college every day in his auto and said she had made the whole town proud.

A message of hope for young people

Nagini’s story is seen as a powerful example for students facing hardship. She studied in a government school, supported her parents’ work and remained committed to her dream. Her journey shows that determination, family support and education can change lives.

Today, her success is celebrated not only by her family but also by many young people who see her as a symbol of hope and perseverance.