A man in Hyderabad's Saroornagar lost his Rs 1 lakh smartphone after two thieves allegedly staged a fake bike accident to distract him. CCTV footage shows the victim stopping to help before another suspect quietly stole the phone from his pocket. The video has gone viral, with many saying such incidents discourage people from helping strangers.

A shocking theft caught on CCTV in Hyderabad, Telangana has gone viral after two men staged a fake bike accident to steal an expensive smartphone from a passerby. The incident took place in the Saroornagar area, where a man was crossing the road with a smartphone worth around ₹1 lakh in his pocket. Police are investigating the case using CCTV footage.

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How the theft happened

According to reports and a viral video, one of the accused arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate, while his accomplice stood nearby. As the victim walked past, the biker deliberately showed falling onto the road, pretending to have skidded off. The passerby immediately stopped and bent down to help him handle his bike and get up.

At that moment, the second suspect covered the victim with a paper/cloth-like object and quietly removed the phone from his pocket. By the time, the victim could process and realise what just happened with him, within seconds, both the men fled the scene on the motorcycle. The viral footage shows him running after them but they had left.

The entire incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, helping investigators understand how the theft was carried out.

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Video sparks debate on helping strangers

The viral video has triggered widespread discussion on social media. Many users expressed concern that such crimes could make people afraid to help strangers in genuine emergencies.

Several people urged the police to identify and arrest the suspects quickly. Others advised the public to stay alert and keep their valuables secure while assisting someone on the road.

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Some users shared similar experiences of losing phones in distraction thefts and said expensive devices should not be carried loosely in shirt or trouser pockets.

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Police have not yet announced any arrests. The investigation is continuing with the help of CCTV footage and other available evidence.