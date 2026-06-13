A Mumbai startup has gone viral after welcoming a 64-year-old intern to its team. Founder Joshua Salins said the senior professional wanted to stay active and share his experience rather than sit at home. The video sparked praise online, with many calling it a real-life version of "The Intern".

A heartwarming video from a Mumbai startup is winning praise online after a founder introduced a 64-year-old intern to his team. The clip has sparked conversations about age, experience and the value older professionals can bring to modern workplaces. The video was shared on Instagram by startup founder Joshua Salins. It shows the senior intern interacting with younger employees, sharing insights and speaking with team members who listen closely to his advice.

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For many viewers, the clip was a refreshing reminder that learning in the workplace can happen across generations.

The video featured text explaining why the startup welcomed the 64-year-old man into the office. According to the founder, the intern brings years of experience in building and scaling companies.

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The post also highlighted how his presence helps shape workplace culture and motivates younger employees during difficult moments. Having faced challenges throughout his professional journey, he is able to offer practical advice drawn from real-life experience.

Sharing the clip, Joshua wrote that hiring the 64-year-old intern was one of the best decisions the company had made.

Why Is He an Intern?

One question quickly dominated the comments section: why was someone with decades of experience called an intern?

Responding to users, Joshua explained that the man himself wanted to remain active and continue working instead of staying at home after retirement.

He added that the senior intern enjoys sharing his knowledge and helping younger professionals grow. According to the founder, the arrangement benefits both the company and the intern.

The explanation struck a chord with many social media users, who praised the decision and said experience should never go to waste.

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Internet Sees a Real-Life Version of 'The Intern'

Many viewers compared the story to the popular film "The Intern", starring Robert De Niro as an older intern who joins a young company and gradually becomes a mentor figure.

Comments poured in from people who described the video as inspiring, wholesome and uplifting. Several users said they would love to work alongside someone with such deep professional knowledge.

Others suggested more companies should create opportunities for retired professionals who still want to contribute and remain engaged.

The video has also started a wider discussion about age diversity in workplaces. Many users pointed out that valuable skills and experience do not disappear after retirement.

Some questioned whether "intern" was the right title for someone with such a rich professional background, arguing that his contribution appeared closer to that of a mentor or adviser.

Regardless of the title, most viewers agreed on one thing: knowledge has no age limit.

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