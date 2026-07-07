Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh launched a campaign to plant 70 lakh trees in response to PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' appeal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the drive, which is supported by the NDMC.

Delhi's 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday participated in a plantation drive at Children's Park, India Gate, as part of a citywide campaign to plant 70 lakh trees. Speaking at the event, Singh said the initiative was launched in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to plant 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

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"The Prime Minister had appealed to the entire nation to plant 'one tree in the name of one's mother.' Responding to this appeal, both the Delhi Government and the NDMC are launching a campaign today to plant 70 lakh trees across Delhi," Singh said. "Our Home Minister will personally plant trees at three locations today," he added.

Shah will inaugurate the 'Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign', the Delhi government's ambitious campaign to plant 70 lakh trees. The plantation drive will be carried out with support from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). During the event, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects undertaken by the Delhi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took part in the drive and planted a sapling on the premises that house the President's Bodyguard in the Central Ridge area on Tuesday. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MPs Yogender Chandolia and Manoj Tiwari, and Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Singh were also present at the event.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree by the Prime Minister at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India's strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade. This campaign, he said, aligns with the nation's quest for sustainable development! The essence of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a symbolic gesture--planting a tree in the name of one's mother.

This simple act serves a dual purpose: honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are life-sustaining, and just like a mother, they provide sustenance, protection, and a future for the next generation. Through this initiative, participants can create a lasting memory by planting a tree as a living tribute to their mothers, while also addressing the pressing need for environmental preservation, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In line with Prime Minister Modi's call, various ministries have embraced the campaign enthusiastically. Each ministry and department made substantial contributions to this initiative, demonstrating a collective commitment towards sustainability, green cover enhancement, and fostering public engagement 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a movement that reflects India's commitment to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

By combining respect for mothers with a call to action for environmental protection, this initiative offers a way for citizens to contribute directly to creating a greener planet. (ANI)